Alabama Junior Wide Receiver Opts For Transfer Portal
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will now start announcing their plans in regard to the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide players as the program prepares to play in the Reliaquest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. The latest player to do so is wide receiver Kendrick Law who announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to reports from ESPN.
Law, a former 4-star recruit out of Shreveport, La., appeared in 32 games across three seasons with 10 appearances coming this season. He's hauled in 33 receptions for 343 yards and one touchdown, while also taking eight rushes for 30 yards for his career. Law missed two games in 2024 with injury and struggled to get consistently involved under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, bringing in 10 catches for 105 yards and a score.
He becomes Alabama's seventh player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom, and offensive lineman Miles McVay.
The Crimson Tide begins to look thin at wide receiver for its bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines as the room's now lost three transfers and was already without Cole Adams and Jalen Hale due to injury. Alabama will likely lean even heavier on Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard as other futures are still being sorted out.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
