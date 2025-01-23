Bama Central

Alabama LB Deontae Lawson to Miss Spring Practice with Injury

The Crimson Tide's lone returning captain will not be able to go full out with the team until the fall.

Katie Windham

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) and defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) break up a pass intended for Mercer Bears wide receiver Javarius George (5) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama's lone returning captain from the 2024 season will miss spring practice while recovering from injury. Redshirt senior linebacker Deontae Lawson suffered a knee injury in Alabama's loss to Oklahoma and did not play in the Crimson Tide's final two games.

In an interview with the Crimson Tide Sports Network, Lawson said it will be a little before he's back to practicing with his team.

"It'll be until fall camp,” Lawson said. “I'll definitely try to stay around as much as I can, but yeah, before I'm active, probably fall camp."

Lawson was selected by teammates preseason as one of the four team captains alongside Tyler Booker, Jalen Milroe and Malachi Moore. Even while missing two games, Lawson finished second on the team with 76 total tackles. He also had 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Alabama's inside linebacker corps got a big boost with the return of Lawson and fellow fifth-year linebacker Justin Jefferson, who filled in with the green dot helmet communication once Lawson went out. The Crimson Tide also picked up an ILB in the transfer portal this offseason with Colorado transfer Nikhai Green-Hill. Those two will presumably be leading the inside linebackers through the spring until Lawson can return.

