Alabama Loses Fifth Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

Jaren Hamilton is the 15th member of the Crimson Tide to enter the portal.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) during warm ups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) during warm ups at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Alabama wide receiver Jaren Hamilton is enter the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Wednesday.

Hamilton spent time on the field in six games over his two seasons with the Crimson Tide. The redshirt freshman was one of the five healthy wide receivers on the roster for the ReliaQuest Bowl but did not record a catch.

Hamilton is the 15th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

This story will be updated.

