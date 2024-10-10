Alabama Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll
The Alabama offensive line was one of 22 units named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll on Thursday by The Foundation for Teamwork. The Joe Moore Award is given each season to the best offensive line in college football since 2015.
Alabama has won the award twice (2015 and 2020), and Kalen DeBoer's squad at Washington won last season. The semifinalsts will be announced on Nov. 12 and the finalists on Dec. 3. The winner will be made public after the award’s annual surprise visit to the winning university’s campus, which will likely be in late December.
"Each unit of this year’s Midseason Honor Roll has earned the right to be recognized for displaying the award criteria in a variety of ways that embody the essence of our position,” CBS college football analyst and founder of the Joe Moore Award Aaron Taylor said in a press release.
According to the release, Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford are two of 22 eligible players to have not allowed a pressure this season. The Crimson Tide's 3.52 yards before contact per attempt is second best in the nation.
The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing. Evaluations for the Midseason Honor Roll were made exclusively through weekly review of actual game film, including offensive line coach-provided cut-ups.
2024 Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll
Alabama
Army
Clemson
Iowa
Kansas State
Louisiana
LSU
Miami
Michigan
Navy
Ohio State
Oregon
Penn State
Rutgers
SMU
Tennessee
Texas
Texas Tech
UConn
UNLV
West Virginia
Western Michigan