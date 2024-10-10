Bama Central

Alabama Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll

The Crimson Tide offensive line is recognized as one of the best in the country through the first half of the season.

Katie Windham

Parker Brailsford blocks for Richard Young against Wisconsin
Parker Brailsford blocks for Richard Young against Wisconsin / Alabama Athletics

The Alabama offensive line was one of 22 units named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll on Thursday by The Foundation for Teamwork. The Joe Moore Award is given each season to the best offensive line in college football since 2015.

Alabama has won the award twice (2015 and 2020), and Kalen DeBoer's squad at Washington won last season. The semifinalsts will be announced on Nov. 12 and the finalists on Dec. 3. The winner will be made public after the award’s annual surprise visit to the winning university’s campus, which will likely be in late December.

"Each unit of this year’s Midseason Honor Roll has earned the right to be recognized for displaying the award criteria in a variety of ways that embody the essence of our position,” CBS college football analyst and founder of the Joe Moore Award Aaron Taylor said in a press release.

According to the release, Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor and center Parker Brailsford are two of 22 eligible players to have not allowed a pressure this season. The Crimson Tide's 3.52 yards before contact per attempt is second best in the nation.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing.  Evaluations for the Midseason Honor Roll were made exclusively through weekly review of actual game film, including offensive line coach-provided cut-ups. 

2024 Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll

Alabama

Army

Clemson

Iowa

Kansas State

Louisiana

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Navy

Ohio State

Oregon

Penn State

Rutgers

SMU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

UConn

UNLV

West Virginia

Western Michigan

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football