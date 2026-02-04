Kalen DeBoer Previews New Alabama Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm

It was reported on Jan. 26 that Alabama was expected to hire USC defensive analyst Adrian Klemm for the vacant offensive line coaching job, and on Wednesday morning, the Crimson Tide made it official.

This move comes after head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide moved on from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

DeBoer revealed what Klemm brings to the table on Wednesday.

“Adrian Klemm has a reputation for recruiting and developing players at every level, having worked with some of the top offensive lines in his 15-plus years coaching,” DeBoer said in a press release. “He has a deep knowledge and passion for the game, and I know that he will be able to have an immediate impact on our program. We look forward to having him on staff.”

Klemm also shared his first words as Alabama's offensive line coach in the press release.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity to join Coach DeBoer’s staff at The University of Alabama,” Klemm said. “The tradition, culture and championship standard in Tuscaloosa is second to none. I’m excited to get to work with our players and this staff, and it feels great to be a part of the Alabama family. Roll Tide!”

Before his time working under Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Klemm served as the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots in 2023.

Prior to the Patriots, Klemm was the associate head coach/offensive line coach/ run game coordinator for Oregon in 2022. The Ducks finished the 2022 season ranked No. 1 in all of college football in sacks allowed, giving up just 5 in 13 games. The Ducks were ranked sixth in total offense, 10th in scoring offense, 12th in rushing offense and 17th in passing offense.

Oregon ranked in the top 10 in first downs per game (26.8), red-zone touchdowns (46), plays over 10 yards (217) and yards per play (6.94). Klemm coached two 2022 All-American selections from the Duck offensive line and three of his offensive linemen went on to play in the NFL.

Klemm coached in the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant offensive line coach from 2019-20 and was promoted to offensive line coach prior to the 2021 season. The Steelers went 29-19-1 in his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Klemm also served five years as the associate head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator for UCLA from 2012-17. During his time in Westwood, the Bruins broke multiple offensive records, including single-season passing yards (3,860 yards), rushing yards (2,860 yards), scoring (482 points) and total offense (6,531 yards). Courtney Morgan, Alabama's general manager, was the director of player development for the Bruins from 2013-14.

Klemm will mentor a revamped offensive line, as four of the five starters from this past season either exhausted their collegiate eligibility. This position group for Alabama in 2026 will be composed of returners Michael Carroll, William Sanders, Casey Poe, Mal Waldrep, Jackson Lloyd, transfers Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan) Ty Haywood (Michigan), Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly), Nick Brooks (Texas), Ethan Fields (Ole Miss) and Jayvin James (Mississippi State), plus incoming freshman Bryson Cooley, Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and JUCO transfer Tyrell Miller.

Carroll is the only returning Alabama offensive lineman with any starting experience, as he held that status for six of the 14 games that he played.

