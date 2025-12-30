Alabama Quarterbacks Keelon Russell, Austin Mack Talk Plans for Next Season

LOS ANGELES — Simply put, there was no other position group for Alabama more talked about this offseason than the quarterbacks.

The Crimson Tide gunslingers battled throughout the spring, summer and even a small portion of the fall, but redshirt junior Ty Simpson prevailed over redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell.

While it is still uncertain, Simpson is expected to go to the 2026 NFL Draft after Alabama's season ends, as he's often been projected to be selected in the first round. Should Simpson leave, Mack and Russell will be competing for the starting spot.

But as the No. 9 Crimson Tide prepares for the Rose Bowl against No. 1 Indiana, BamaCentral asked each quarterback a very simple question during Tuesday's media day: Do you know your plans for next season yet?

"I'm staying here, for sure," Russell said. "Roll Tide all the way."

"I mean, right now, I'm focused on this moment," Mack said. "We're in the Rose Bowl. I've got to be ready to play on Thursday. Just knowing that I'm one play away and being ready for my guys."

The first day of Alabama's offseason is yet to be established. But should both Russell and Mack stay, the freshman quarterback opened up about the potential 2026 Crimson Tide quarterback battle.

"Whether it's Austin or me, I feel like we're going to have the best opportunity for our offense," Russell said. "We're going to be competing all year, all season, all offseason. But I feel 100 percent that if it's going to be me or Austin, the offense is going to be in great hands.

"We're both competitors, we both love the game, we're both going to be in and out of the facility. It's going to be fun. I want to win the starting position, but like I said, whether it's me or Austin, I feel like it's going to be a great season no matter what."

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide, after its win Friday at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

