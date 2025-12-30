Alabama Rose Bowl Practice Report in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Following Rose Bowl Media Day, Alabama held a practice at El Camino College.

For the second time in three seasons, the Alabama football team has made it to the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide, after its win Friday at Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, locked up a spot in Pasadena against No. 1 Indiana in the national quarterfinals. The two schools have never played one another on the gridiron before.

The game, as is tradition, is set to take place on New Year's Day. The winner will move on to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, one step away from the national title game. Alabama lost the 2024 Rose Bowl in overtime to Michigan in Nick Saban's final game as a head coach.

The media got to view about 15 minutes of Tuesday's practice in the City of Angels and BamaCentral made some observations.

Alabama Dec. 30 Practice Report:

Sky was overcast but the sun was slightly peaking through.

"Let's have a damn day, huh?"- Kane Wommack at the start of practice

"Thunderstruck" by ACDC was the first song playing once the team moved from stretching to drills

Strength coach Dave Ballou led the warmup stretches with a booming voice and a whistle in between exercises.

The only players in black non-contact jerseys were the quarterbacks. Everyone else who participated in practice wore the standard crimson (defense) and white (offense) uniforms.

Jeremiah Beaman (knee) and Jah-Marien Latham (neck), who both sustained season-ending injuries early on, were walking up and down the bleachers with analyst Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Offensive lineman Mal Waldrep, who hasn’t dressed for numerous games this season, was off to the side riding a stationary bike with a boot on his left foot.

The defensive backs practiced some press coverage, where they lined up 1-on-1 and mad quick diagonal cuts.

Alabama's tight ends lined up and performed a drill involving pass blocking with a burst after the snap.

The wide receivers opened with a pass-catching drill, and Ryan Williams dropped the ball on his second attempt.

Early enrollee Cederian Morgan was practicing with the wide receivers and had a nice leaping snag.

Early enrollee Mack Sutter was going through drills with the tight ends.

Josh Cuevas is not on the availability report and is expected to play, but he was not participating in drills with the other tight ends, at least while the media was in there.

Kam Dewberry was with the first team O-line. From left to right, Kadyn Proctor, Kam Dewberry, Parker Brailsford, Wilkin Formby and Michael Carroll.

O-line coach Chris Kapilovic got onto the guys about not getting low in their stance. "You're already dead," he said. He later said, "Stop waiting for, 'When can I stop working?'

Early enrollee Jett Thomalla was practicing with the quarterbacks, wearing #6

Ty Simpson said after the Oklahoma game that 50 Cent is played at every practice. Sure enough, “Hate It Or Love It” was played midway through the session

