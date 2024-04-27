Alabama Running Back Jase McClellan Selected in the Sixth Round in the NFL Draft
Alabama running back Jase McClellan's wait is finally over. The senior out of Aledo, Texas had to wait until day three of NFL draft, but his professional career is officially underway.
The Atlanta Falcons drafted McClellan with the 186th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the 17th running back selected and the eighth Crimson Tide player chosen in this year's NFL draft.
McClellan played for four years at Alabama and accumulated 1,981 rushing yards with 18 touchdowns along with 409 yards receiving and six more scores.
The Falcons hired Raheem Morris as its new head coach in the offseason, making it a good time to join the organization. McClellan will look to carve out a role in a backfield that features last year's first round draft pick Bijan Robinson and 2022 fifth round draft pick Tyler Allgeier.
He will join former teammate DeMarcco Hellams in Atlanta as the only two Alabama players on the roster.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jaelyn Duncan with the 186th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Duncan signed a four-year contract worth just over $4 million, giving McClellan an idea of what his new contract with Atlanta will be worth.
Accomplishments
Led Alabama with 890 rushing yards last season with 8 rushing touchdowns. Totaled 1981 yards and 18 total rushing touchdowns throughout his Crimson Tide career. As a receiving threat out of the backfield, he added 409 yards and 6 touchdowns through the air.
- Maxwell Award Watch List
- Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
- Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honor Roll for his play against Tennessee
- Was selected one of the coaching staff's offensive players of the week four times (USF, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee) in 2023
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 5-10
Weight: 221 pounds
Hand: 10 1/4 inches
Arm: 31 1/8’
Wing: 75½"
40-yard dash:
10-yard split:
Vertical jump:
Broad jump:
*McClellan did not participate in the above drills at the NFL combine or Alabama Pro Day. He did hold an individual pro day in Tuscaloosa and completed 20 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine.
What They're Saying
"Steady three-down running back with the size and skill set that should create a roster opportunity for him. McClellan lacks explosiveness but gets it done with above-average vision and know-how. He's quick to process his lane choice and smooth getting from cut to cut. He has good-not-great burst and appears to be better suited for gap and inside-zone runs. He runs with excellent pad level and loose hips, creating impressive contact balance to extend runs through contact. The numbers don't shine in the passing game, but he's very capable of handling all aspects of third-down football. He's an instinctive runner with three-down talent who could end up outplaying his draft slotting on the right team."
–– Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
The Last Word
From Jase McClellan's draft declaration post on social media:
"For the last four years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to play for The University of Alabama. Without God leading me down this path, through all the ups and downs, none of this would be possible. I am so thankful for the blessings and opportunities he has given me in life that have brought me to this point... The coaches, staff and teammates that I have met here are ones that I will cherish and remember forever. But, after some long talks with my family, I believe that the next chapter of my life is here now. "