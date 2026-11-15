Where Alabama Ranks in Coaches Poll after Beating Vanderbilt

Alabama entered Week 11's road game against Vanderbilt as the No. 7 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide beat the Commodores 21-6 in Nashville on Saturday. Alabama's offense struggled for a good chunk of the game but woke up in time and tallied three touchdowns. UA's defense was stout from start to finish, putting together one of its best performances of the year.

Following the victory, Alabama remained at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide continues to be the highest-rated two-loss team. The first nine teams in the Coaches Poll are in the same spots as last week.

As a reminder, these rankings have no impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed every Tuesday night until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6. Alabama entered the Vanderbilt game as the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings.

NOTE: Due to the FAA ground stop on Nov. 13, many college football games changed its kickoff time. The Ole Miss at Oklahoma matchup was moved to Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, which led to the AP Top 25 deciding to release its poll on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. CT. This story will be updated with Alabama's placement in the AP Top 25.

Coaches Poll After Week 11

Rank Team Record Points First Place Votes 1. Georgia 9-1 1802 58 2. Utah 10-0 1729 11 3. Notre Dame 9-1 1630 1 4. UCLA 10-0 1594 0 5. Indiana 9-1 1540 3 6. Miami (Fla.) 9-1 1483 0 7. Alabama 8-2 1364 0 8. Texas 8-2 1303 0 9. Tennessee 8-2 1209 0 10. Wake Forest 9-1 1172 0 11. Texas Tech 9-1 1157 0 12. BYU 8-2 1057 0 13. Iowa 8-2 927 0 14. Oregon 7-3 783 0 15. Boise State 9-1 714 0 16. Ole Miss 6-3 705 0 17. Ohio State 7-3 644 0 18. Kentucky 7-3 592 0 19. USC 7-3 534 0 20. Arizona 7-3 399 0 21. Houston 7-3 312 0 22. Louisville 7-3 235 0 23. LSU 6-4 160 0 24. Duke 7-3 123 0 25. Florida 6-4 95 0

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 SMU; No. 24 South Carolina; No. 25 New Mexico.

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 11 (Vanderbilt Win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Vanderbilt!

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