Where Alabama Ranks in Coaches Poll after Beating Vanderbilt
In this story:
Alabama entered Week 11's road game against Vanderbilt as the No. 7 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.
The Crimson Tide beat the Commodores 21-6 in Nashville on Saturday. Alabama's offense struggled for a good chunk of the game but woke up in time and tallied three touchdowns. UA's defense was stout from start to finish, putting together one of its best performances of the year.
Following the victory, Alabama remained at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide continues to be the highest-rated two-loss team. The first nine teams in the Coaches Poll are in the same spots as last week.
As a reminder, these rankings have no impact on the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be revealed every Tuesday night until Selection Sunday on Dec. 6. Alabama entered the Vanderbilt game as the No. 3 team in the CFP rankings.
NOTE: Due to the FAA ground stop on Nov. 13, many college football games changed its kickoff time. The Ole Miss at Oklahoma matchup was moved to Sunday at 12 p.m. CT, which led to the AP Top 25 deciding to release its poll on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. CT. This story will be updated with Alabama's placement in the AP Top 25.
Coaches Poll After Week 11
Rank
Team
Record
Points
First Place Votes
1.
Georgia
9-1
1802
58
2.
Utah
10-0
1729
11
3.
Notre Dame
9-1
1630
1
4.
UCLA
10-0
1594
0
5.
Indiana
9-1
1540
3
6.
Miami (Fla.)
9-1
1483
0
7.
Alabama
8-2
1364
0
8.
Texas
8-2
1303
0
9.
Tennessee
8-2
1209
0
10.
Wake Forest
9-1
1172
0
11.
Texas Tech
9-1
1157
0
12.
BYU
8-2
1057
0
13.
Iowa
8-2
927
0
14.
Oregon
7-3
783
0
15.
Boise State
9-1
714
0
16.
Ole Miss
6-3
705
0
17.
Ohio State
7-3
644
0
18.
Kentucky
7-3
592
0
19.
USC
7-3
534
0
20.
Arizona
7-3
399
0
21.
Houston
7-3
312
0
22.
Louisville
7-3
235
0
23.
LSU
6-4
160
0
24.
Duke
7-3
123
0
25.
Florida
6-4
95
0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 23 SMU; No. 24 South Carolina; No. 25 New Mexico.
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty 87; Memphis 70; New Mexico 48; Missouri 47; SMU 39; UTSA 38; South Carolina 35; Northwestern 17; Air Force 14; Nebraska 12; Louisiana Tech 12; North Texas 11; Oklahoma 8; Illinois 8; Auburn 7; Oklahoma State 5; Toledo 2; Virginia 1; North Dakota State 1.
Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Texas A&M Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (Bye): No. 9 in AP Top 25, No. 9 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (LSU Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (Vanderbilt Win): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll
Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Beating Vanderbilt!
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver