Where CFP Committee Ranks Alabama after Beating Vanderbilt
In this story:
Alabama has been the highest-rated two-loss team by the College Football Playoff committee in each of its first two rankings. The Crimson Tide picked up an SEC road win at Vanderbilt over the weekend, but Alabama's three best wins (Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU) all lost on Saturday.
How much did those dings to the résumé affect how the committee viewed Alabama? Not at all. The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 3 in the rankings and is still the highest-ranked two-loss team.
Alabama doesn't have any opportunities to significantly bolster its résumé unless it has the opportunity to play in the SEC championship game. FCS opponent Chattanooga and Auburn (6-4, 4-4 SEC) are the only teams remaining on Alabama's regular season schedule.
This story will be updated with the full CFP Top 25.
College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings- Week 12
1. Georgia (9-1)
2. Utah (10-0)
3. Alabama (8-2)
4. UCLA (10-0)
5. Texas (8-2)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Miami (9-1)
8. Indiana (9-1)
9. Tennessee (8-2)
10. BYU (8-2)
11. Wake Forest (9-1)
12. Texas Tech (9-1)
13. Oregon (7-3)
14. Ohio State (7-3)
15. Iowa (8-2)
16. Kentucky (7-3)
17. Boise State (9-1)
18. USC (7-3)
19. Arizona (7-3)
20. Houston (7-3)
21. South Carolina (6-4)
22. Oklahoma (6-4)
23. Louisville (7-3)
24. Florida (6-4)
25. Ole Miss (6-4)
CFP selection committee members
- Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)
- Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director
- Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach
- Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director
- Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director
- Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets
- Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach
- Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director
- Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman
- Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach
- Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach
- Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end
- Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director
Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule
First Round
- Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN
- Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN
*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Semifinals
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN
CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_