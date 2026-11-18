Alabama has been the highest-rated two-loss team by the College Football Playoff committee in each of its first two rankings. The Crimson Tide picked up an SEC road win at Vanderbilt over the weekend, but Alabama's three best wins (Kentucky, South Carolina and LSU) all lost on Saturday.

How much did those dings to the résumé affect how the committee viewed Alabama? Not at all. The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 3 in the rankings and is still the highest-ranked two-loss team.

Alabama doesn't have any opportunities to significantly bolster its résumé unless it has the opportunity to play in the SEC championship game. FCS opponent Chattanooga and Auburn (6-4, 4-4 SEC) are the only teams remaining on Alabama's regular season schedule.

This story will be updated with the full CFP Top 25.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings- Week 12

1. Georgia (9-1)

2. Utah (10-0)

3. Alabama (8-2)

4. UCLA (10-0)

5. Texas (8-2)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Miami (9-1)

8. Indiana (9-1)

9. Tennessee (8-2)

10. BYU (8-2)

11. Wake Forest (9-1)

12. Texas Tech (9-1)

13. Oregon (7-3)

14. Ohio State (7-3)

15. Iowa (8-2)

16. Kentucky (7-3)

17. Boise State (9-1)

18. USC (7-3)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Houston (7-3)

21. South Carolina (6-4)

22. Oklahoma (6-4)

23. Louisville (7-3)

24. Florida (6-4)

25. Ole Miss (6-4)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN

*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN

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