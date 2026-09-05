Alabama's 2026 Opener the Hottest Ever Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— An announcement came over the jumbotrons at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the during halftime of No. 13 Alabama's 48-10 win over East Carolina: this was the hottest game in the history of the stadium according to meteorologist James Spann.

With the 11 a.m. kickoff, the sun was directly over Saban Field, creating scorching conditions for fans and participants alike. Temperatures were in the 90s, but the heat index was well over 100 degrees. Fans were being taken out of the venue on stretchers with ambulances waiting outside the stadium.

Alabama had players drinking 10 to 15 water bottles throughout the day to stay hydrated while keeping over 30,000 pounds of ice on the sideline. There was also an air conditioning unit attached to the injury tent if a player needed to cool off and giants fans dotted along the sidelines.

The Crimson Tide training staff had the players more than prepared. Senior outside linebacker Yhonzae Pierre said it was way more hydration than normal.

"We started hydrating in the 48-hour period," Pierre said. "They had everything on the sideline for us prepared. We was hydrating at the pregame, before the pregame. They were on it.”

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't think the heat caused many issues for his team. He only heard of one player getting a cramp. A sweltering fall camp in Tuscaloosa also had the players prepared for the moment.

"Our scrimmage was considerably warmer than what it was today, probably at least three to five degrees, and we got some cloud cover too," DeBoer said. "It didn’t really feel like that was an issue at all. I think our guys trained in it all summer long. It was a hot fall camp, and I think they did a good job all week long preparing with the hydration and the things they needed to do to go out there. Any execution errors are part of something else, not fatigue or anything like that.”

There was a little cloud coverage in the second half, the time the team returned from halftime, about half the crowd had exited the facility for cooler conditions. With temperatures in the 90s and Alabama leading by four scores, it is hard to place any blame. At the start of the fourth quarter, the student section was operating at about 25 percent.

There will still several thousand faithful fans that stuck around through the heat as Rammer Jammer rang out after the Crimson Tide's season-opening victory.

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