Alabama's Elijah Pritchett Commended For His Performance In Last-Minute Start
Adversity hit the Alabama football team in 2024 before a single snap was taken on Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The 63-0 box score didn't reflect the challenge the team faced just moments before the starting lineups were introduced as the Crimson Tide lost starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor to injury during pregame warmups.
Proctor's upper body injury, which coaches say is still being evaluated, sent the offensive line into a carousel as backup right tackle Elijah Pritchett was thrust into the starting left tackle role. Luckily for the Crimson Tide it wasn't a place Pritchett was unfamiliar with.
"I think Pritch had a really good game, obviously there's room for improvement from everybody, but for Pritch, somebody who, like you said, been working at right tackle for a while and being able to go in there and play left tackle," left guard Tyler Booker said. "He hasn't played in that in a while. He played a really good game and I'm very excited to see how he progresses through the season."
Pritchett battled Proctor in 2023 for the starting left tackle role and even filled the role for the Crimson Tide in the spring while Proctor was at Iowa. The coaches called upon that experience on Saturday to adjust quickly to last minute adversity.
"I thought he did a nice job," Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "We have confidence in the guys in that room. You have to be ready when you're called upon. Coach Kap does an awesome job, as you have to, as you cross train. You train guys at multiple spots. Left, right, inside outside. You want to make sure you get your best five guys out there, no matter what the circumstances are. It's not the first time Pritch has played left tackle. Obviously he's had a lot of reps at that previously. He hasn't had as much of that lately. I thought he did a nice job. He showed toughness. For him unexpectedly having to go in there, I thought he did a nice job. "
The redshirt sophomore still struggled in pass protection, giving up the Crimson Tide's only sack allowed in the game, but he was commended for positive plays as well. Pritchett physically imposed his will on the Hilltoppers defenders during Justice Haynes' 85-yard touchdown run as the offensive line showed special synchronization for the early part of the year.
"When it comes to the offensive line and just the way they executed, I give Elijah a lot of credit," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "He maybe played just a couple of practices early in camp at left tackle and for the most part was at right tackle. I think he and Book took some pride in really trying to have a great game there and kind of rise up in the midst of that adversity,. The big touchdown to Justice where we pulled both the right guard and the right tackle, that was fun to see. I thought there was some physicality on the front side and then the pull doing a good job of adapting to what the defense was doing."
Alabama's offense mustered 600 yards of offense with 334 yards coming on the ground. The Crimson Tide only allowed the single aforementioned sack, making it a largely positive performance for the offensive line as the team turned in six total touchdowns on the ground. Pritchett deserves the praise for stepping into an old position on short notice on Saturday, and his performance should only improve with more time to prepare if he's tapped for further duty throughout the season.