Alabama's Lack of Success on Critical Downs: Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's SEC Title Loss to Georgia

No. 9 Alabama ran into a defensive buzz-saw in No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday. The Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide to just 212 total yards, and limited Alabama's rushing attack to -3 yards en route to a 28-7 victory in Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Bulldogs reversed an important statistic from their September loss to the Crimson Tide in Saturday's rematch. Alabama converted 13-of-20 critical down attempts and controlled the clock to the tune of 35:36 minutes of possession in its 24-21 upset in Athens, but went 4-of-17 in Atlanta on critical downs, and allowed the Bulldogs to maintain control of the game flow with 36:52 time of possession in the SEC Title game.

What went into Georgia's defensive success on third and fourth downs? Pressure.

"They did a good job of bringing some pressures, right?," Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson said. "Almost like they were bringing somebody on almost every down. But we kind of knew what they were expecting to a sense of what they did in the second half last game. They played tight coverage. Got to make some throws, some catches, got to do the little things right. Pretty much football, right? Disappointing, for sure. It is what it is, so..."

Alabama was 13-20 on 3rd & 4th downs in its September win over Georgia in Athens.



The Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide offense to just 4-17 on 3rd & 4th downs in their 28-7 SEC Championship win.



How Often Did Georgia Rush?

Georgia brought five or more rushers on nine of Alabama's 14 third-down attempts. The Bulldogs rushed with just four on four third-down attempts, but employed stunts on three of the four, meaning defenders were twisting and changing which gaps they rushed in. Kirby Smart's defense rushed three players on just one third down, but still employed an End-Tackle twist to keep Alabama's offensive line off balance.

Two more third-down attempts were affected by penalty and not counted in the official stat sheet. One false start on Alabama faced a five-man pressure. The other defensive pass interference called on Georgia also brought a five-man pressure.

Georgia employed a similar strategy on fourth downs as two of the three Alabama attempts faced a five-man pressure, while the third faced one of the two four-man, no-twist rushes of the game.

Third and Fourth Down Breakdowns

1 Q, 10:31 - Third-and-2:

Alabama motions Lotzeir Brooks into the backfield and ultimately hands him the ball going back the way he started. The play is blocked fine in the box, but it gets confusing on the edge as Germie Bernard looks to arc block KJ Bolden and Rico Scott works up to free safety JaCorey Thomas.

The outside cornerback, Ellis Robinson is left unblocked and he rightfully sets the edge on the play. Brooks can't make him miss and Robinson brings him down for no gain. Brooks didn't have much of a cut-back lane, due to CJ Allen's strong pursuit. Was Robinson always supposed to be unblocked on the play?

3rd-and-2 to open the game.



1 Q, 6:48 - Third-and-9:

Georgia sends a five-man pressure with a loop from the offense's right side. Alabama's offensive line gets a hat-on-hat, picking up the stunt fairly well, however Parker Brailsford and Michael Carroll get squeezed into Ty Simpson's lap, making his delivery tougher.



Simpson reads the coverage well and throws to Germie Bernard on a shallow in-route, but Simpson's pass is just a little too far in front and the ball falls incomplete.

3rd-and-9. Georgia opts for a 5-man pressure with a loop from the offense's right.



1 Q, 3:14 - Third-and-4:

Georgia doesn't bring extra men into the rush and instead plays Cover 1 Robber. Ty Simpson steps into the open space and moves from Lotzeir Brooks on a flag route to Ryan Williams on the whip underneath. Williams gets great leverage and gives Simpson space to deliver the football, which he does, and the play turns into a 20-yard gain.



This is one of three downs the Bulldogs rush only four without a stunt or twist involved. CJ Allen looks like he may be blitzing as a fifth player, but I believe he really has Kaleb Edwards man-to-man and steps to the line of scrimmage as Edwards blocks.

3rd-and-4



Good play against Cover 1 Robber. Ty Simpson finds Ryan Williams on a whip-route that goes for strong yardage.



1 Q, 1:37 - Third-and-6:

The last third down was Cover 1 Robber without a twist upfront or any real disguise. Ty Simpson and the offensive line managed that well, turning it into a 20-yard gain.



Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann flipped the script on Simpson with the next third down as they showed Simpson a six-man pressure look with Cover 0 on the backend, but turned it into a four-man TE stunt with Cover 2 on the back end after the snap.



Alabama's offensive line passed off the stunt well and gave Simpson a clean pocket to work in, but the route concept is just wildly difficult against Georgia's coverage plan. The front-side trio all runs into coverage, leaving Isaiah Horton on a back-side dig. There is a hole for Simpson to throw in, if he's on time, but alas, he is late and behind Horton. Simpson's ball gets tipped and intercepted, setting Georgia up to take a 14-point lead. Jay Lidsey was coming open in the flat as a check-down option late and really was Simpson's only real play, but the ball was gone before he could make that choice.

3rd-and-6



Defensive masterclass in "changing the picture"



UGA shows a 6-man pressure that turns into 4 upfront.

UGA shows Zero-man that turns into Cover 2 behind.



2 Q, 7:41 - Third-and-10:

Georgia rushes five and sends Zayden Walker looping from the righthand B-gap all the way to the lefthand B-gap. Walker's twist isn't really picked up well by guard Geno VanDeMark and Walker dips right past him.



The pressure forces Ty Simpson to throw his pass to Lotzeir Brooks without stepping through and its inaccurate, despite it being the correct choice based on the coverage.

3rd-and-10



2 Q, 4:12 - Third-and-2:

Georgia goes back to it's Cover 1 Robber look with the defensive line rushing four without any games or twists.



Alabama gets exactly what it wants as Germie Bernard runs a simple sit route meant to pick Raylen Wilson who has Daniel Hill in man coverage. Simpson gets the ball out on time, but its ahead of Hill and a little low and therefore Hill can't bring it in.



Is it a drop or a bad pass? Why not both? Good play call, bad execution.

3rd-and-2



Is this a drop, or a bad pass?



3 Q, 14:12 - Third-and-9:

Alabama went three-and-out after the halftime break culminating in this JaCorey Thomas sack.



The Bulldogs copycatted exactly what Oklahoma did multiple times, rushing one man off the offense's left and bringing four men off the offense's right. Parker Brailsford, Wilkin Formby and Michael Carroll all appear to get to the right places, but running back Daniel Hill is confused on who to block, leaving Thomas free to take down Ty Simpson.



Hill throws his right shoulder into a blocker and Simpson doesn't have time to get to Germie Bernard on a deep out route. Head coach Kalen DeBoer mentioned Hill wasn't 100-percent healthy in his post game press conference and you can see it on this play as he's protective of his upper body on his left side.

3rd-and-9



Whew buddy pass protection gone wrong.



Does this look like some of the Oklahoma looks with 1 man coming from the left and 4 men coming from the right?



3 Q, 8:59 - Third-and-15:

Georgia shows a similar look as the prior third-down that generated a sack and Alabama can't quite agree on how to block it up. Center Parker Brailsford is seen communicating with both guards and Ty Simpson and it's clear they never get on the same page. Ultimately the right side of the line false starts as the play clock dwindles down.



This leads to a third-and-even-longer that the Bulldogs play quite conservatively. They send just three rushers for the only time on third down, with and End-Tackle stunt. Simpson throws to Marshall Pritchett in the flat, but the freshman tight end can't quite generate enough yards after the catch for a first down.

3rd-and-15



Pass protection confusion presnap causes Alabama to false start after UGA shows the exact same pressure as the last third down.



3 Q, 4:41 - Third-and-4:

Georgia rushes four with a tackle-tackle stunt up the middle that Alabama largely picks up well. Ty Simpson takes his eyes right to Daniel Hill in the flat and delivers the football. Hill is able to absorb JaCorey Thomas's hit and stay on his feet, but can't tight rope the sidelines and steps out short of the line to gain.



Did Simpson predetermine his pass to Hill, or could he have worked to the backside and found Ryan Williams over the middle past the sticks for a first down? Pass protection issues throughout the night speeding up Simpson's timing, and a lack of trust seemed to doom this play.

3rd-and-4



Alabama picks up Georgia's stunt & Ty Simpson gets the ball out quickly to Daniel Hill short of the sticks. Hill steps out of bounds trying to tightrope after getting away from JaCorey Thomas.



4 Q, 12:59 - Third-and-6:

Georgia rushes five and brings CJ Allen looping from the right B-Gap to the left B-Gap. Center Parker Brailsford and guard Geno VanDeMark don't handle the stunt well and Allen comes free. Ty Simpson was always looking at Ryan Williams and launches a pass on the flag route, but can't step through his pass and leaves it short. Williams fights back through the coverage and draws a pass-interference penalty to keep the drive alive.

3rd-and-6



4 Q, 12:43 - Third-and-10:

Alabama converts on third down with a middle screen to Germie Bernard. Georgia brings five with four coming off the left side. Grubb's screen is the perfect call against the blitz and Bernard takes the pass and weaves through the Bulldog defense with an amazing individual effort.



The downfield blocking on this play was rather poor as Isaiah Horton blocks no one while standing around watching Bernard, Parker Brailsford searches for work, and steps on Geno VanDeMarks's ankle before getting all the way to the free safety and VanDeMark doesn't touch a single second level defender. Wilkin Formby is the only Alabama blocker to shield his downfield man away from the play, making it an even more special play by Bernard.

3rd-and-10



4 Q, 8:25 - Third-and-2:

Georgia brings six rushers to try to force the ball out of Ty Simpson's hands. Tight end Kaleb Edwards checks and releases and Simpson delivers a good pass to the freshman, but veteran linebacker CJ Allen flies into Edwards, breaking up the pass as Edwards double clutches the catch.



Alabama's offensive line did well, Simpson did well, but the Georgia linebacker's ferocity forced a pass break-up.

3rd-and-2



Georgia brings 6, one of just two times they did on third down.



4 Q, 8:17 - Fourth-and-2:

Georgia oddly goes back to its Cover 1 Robber as they only bring four rushers on fourth down without any twists or games up front. The Alabama offensive line protects well and Ty Simpson makes a good read throwing to Germie Bernard on an out route, but Simpson's pass is too wide and the pass falls incomplete, allowing the Bulldogs to take over on downs on the Alabama 12-yard line.

4th-and-2



4 Q, 5:56 - Third-and-2:

Georgia is playing a bit more conservatively now, using the clock to its advantage and is in a man-matching scheme. CJ Allen communicates the crossers well to his teammates and the Bulldogs pick up the pass pattern well. Ty Simpson bails from a clean pocket and tries to get the two yards on his own, but ends up a yard short as Allen is there to make the play. Could Simpson have kept his eyes up and seen Ryan Williams improvising his route and mirroring Simpson's movements? If so Alabama may have had a huge play.

Third-and-2



Cover 1 match for UGA with kind of a delayed TE stunt.



UGA picks up the crossers so well and Ty Simpson bails and runs, but ends up short.



4 Q, 5:20 - Fourth-and-1:

Alabama gets creative on fourth down with a tackle-over look. The Crimson Tide motion Kadyn Proctor and Jay Lindsey from right to left, into an unbalanced line, leaving Kaleb Edwards in what would be the left tackle position. Edwards blocks and releases and Ty Simpson finds him for a first down.



I think the unbalanced line look threw Georgia off just slightly as the Bulldogs rushed five, but CJ Allen was still pretty close to Edwards, mitigating the gain.

4th-and-1



4 Q, 4:17 - Third-and-15:

Ryan Grubb continues his creativity as he's emptying his bag with short time on the clock. Georgia shows a six-man pressure with zero coverage on the back side and sticks with it after the snap. Alabama runs a screen to Germie Bernard, who laterals across the field to Daniel Hill for a big gain.



Bernard's ball skills are incredibly impressive and for a team that struggled with execution all night, this third down was beautiful.

3rd-and-15



More creativity from Ryan Grubb as he runs a screen and lateral from Simpson to Bernard to Hill.



4 Q, 3:37 - Third-and-10:

Georgia brings a six-man pressure, but Alabama leaves both Richard Young and Kaleb Edwards in to block with a seven-man protection. Ty Simpson tries to find Ryan Williams on wheel route but the pair aren't on the same page and the pass falls incomplete. Either Williams isn't on the correct track or Simpson's pass is woefully behind him, leading to another third down miscue.

3rd-and-10



4 Q, 3:33 - Fourth-and-10:

Georgia doesn't sit back on the last fourth down of the game. The Bulldogs send five men, and the Alabama offensive line picks it up well, but Daniel Hill lunges with his right shoulder into Elo Modozie who gets around him easily. The pressure throws off the timing for Ty Simpson who appears to want Germie Bernard running an out route. Simpson escapes and Hill recovers, throwing another right shoulder into Modozie, but by this time the play is chalked. Simpson runs a bit buying time and launches a prayer into the endzone that Bernard actually has a chance at, but the ball falls harmlessly incomplete, allowing Georgia to run out the clock and win the SEC Championship.