Alabama's Qua Russaw Ready To Fill Leadership Role After Robinson's Injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 9 Alabama football team faces a void on the defensive side of the football this week and beyond after news that graduate wolf Quandarrius Robinson would miss the rest of the season with an injury.
Alabama defensive coordinator tapped Qua Russaw and Yhonzae Pierre as two players that will be forced to step up with Robinson's absence. Both young players have seen action this season, but both have dealt with minor injuries as well.
Russaw knows it's not just on-field production that needs to be replaced with Robinson's injury, but also his vocal leadership in the wolf position room.
"With a guy like that, it's definitely sad because he was one of our leaders," Russaw said. "He would come work hard every day and he was basically our voice in our room, an older guy we could look to. So for me and Yhonzae we just have to step up and kind of be that voice for the younger guys and lead from here on out."
Russaw's appeared in all nine games for Alabama this season, accumulating 20 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception as the redshirt freshman continues to get comfortable playing on a big stage. He revealed one of the biggest things he's learning, outside of technique on the field, is how to communicate effectively with his teammates.
"My preferred is like calm, but some players need you to be hard on them. But if you're hard on them, some players might get into their feelings so it's just finding out how certain teammates react to certain ways you talk to them," Russaw said.
The Montgomery product knows that the wolf responsibility is on he and fellow Alabama product Pierre as the Crimson Tide face its final three games of the season.
"I mean it's crazy, I think we'll do good. Since we were recruits we talked about coming here and playing together, just me and him so I think it's going to be fun," Russaw said.