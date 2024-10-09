Alabama's Running Back Duo Contributing to Offense With and Without the Ball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama football program entered the season with high expectations as per tradition. One of the areas the pundits and experts were most confident in was the Crimson Tide's ability to run the football as they returned veteran running back Jam Miller and a pair of 5-star redshirt freshmen in Justice Haynes and Richard Young.
The Alabama rushing attack hasn't been bad through five games, however, it hasn't been elite and certainly hasn't featured the tailbacks at the centerpieces as quarterback Jalen Milroe has 20 more carries than any of the trio.
Miller and Haynes have still been involved as they've collectively accounted for 70 carries 541 yards and seven touchdowns but the majority of their production has come off explosive plays. The pair has struggled to find down-in and down-out consistency, but Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan is still pleased with what they've added to the offense.
"I think they’ve both been effective and super helpful in our offense and I know that that will continue to be the case," Sheridan said. "It’s a long season. There’s lots of football to still be had. Obviously, they both have had some great moments and found the endzone and helped us, there’s no doubt. I also think they’re doing a great job without the ball as well. Some of the perimeter runs they’re involved in blocking, they’ve been outstanding. Some of their blitz pickup and their eye-discipline has been outstanding. Those are two great players and their attitude’s been great. Their work ethic’s been great and I know they’re going to keep improving and taking advantage of the opportunities they get and so we’re happy with where they’re at. "
Alabama is currently 35th in the nation in rushing, tallying 194.2 yards per game but jumps into a tie for 5th in rushing touchdowns with 20 showing that while there is room for growth the rushing attack is still operating at a high level.
Miller and Hayne's offensive teammates were quick to compliment the pair's playmaking but also their willingness to embrace the gritty aspects of the game that help the entire offense function at a high level.
"Oh man, it's great. I love the way they run. I love the way they run," Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. "I love the way that they're able to make plays. The thing I love the most about them is how intentional they are about pass protection.
"So whenever we have some extra time during practice if they're not in special teams they're over there with us seeing if we're working on pass protection, even if it's not pass protection, even if we're walking through some run play they're going to be there so their attention to detail is second to none. So to have guys like that who care to that level is very encouraging. We're very glad to have those guys and we love to run the ball here. As offensive linemen, we can't afford to get tired and to have them as a one-two punch back there that's great to have."
Haynes noted the transition between high school to college in the attention he's had to give to pas blocking as it's not something he was called on to execute at Buford. The redshirt sophomore is still working to carve out his role for the Crimson Tide and knows that mastering the skills outside of toting the rock are paramount to his goals of playing at the next level.
"I think being a complete running back is everything," Haynes said. "Being able to block, being able to run the ball, being able to pass-catch. In high school, and you know I just got out of high school not too long ago, you get the ball all the time. You run the ball. So we talk about it all the time in the running back room, you are who you are without the ball so what are you doing without the ball, hustling to the ball after the ball's thrown, blocking behind off the quarterback, doing whatever you need to do to help your team win."