Alabama Sophomore Defensive Back Entering Transfer Portal
Alabama safety King Mack is entering the transfer portal, per 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz.
The sophomore, who transferred to the Crimson in the offseason after one year at Penn State, totaled 14 tackles in 13 games at Alabama this season.
Mack becomes the 19th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis, Hunter Osborne and Damon Payne Jr., edge rushers Keanu Koht and Jayshawn Ross, linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom, Kendrick Law, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Jaren Hamilton and Amari Jefferson and offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand.
Mack is the first Alabama safety to enter the portal and the third defensive back, joining cornerbacks Jahlil Hurley and DeVonta Smith. He is also the third Alabama player to enter the transfer portal on Friday, joining Jayshawn Ross and Jeremiah Alexander.
The former four-star recruit and current 5-foot-10, 206-pounder out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was ranked as the No. 93 prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 8 safety and the No. 23 player in the state of Florida at the time of his commitment to Penn State on June 30, 2022.
It's worth mentioning that Alabama made a couple of coaching staff moves on Friday, including the firing of safeties coach Colin Hitschler––this season's mentor to Mack. However, it is uncertain at this time why Hitschler was relieved.