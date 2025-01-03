Alabama Co-DBs Coach Colin Hitschler Informed He Will Not Return Next Season
Alabama co-defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler will not be part of the Crimson Tide's coaching staff for the 2025 season, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Sources: Alabama co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler has been informed he will not return to the Crimson Tide next year," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday morning. "He has a year remaining on his initial two-year contract."
Hitschler was hired this past offseason alongside many new assistants for Year 1 of the Kalen DeBoer regime. He primarily worked with the Crimson Tide safeties while fellow co-defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist focused on the Alabama cornerbacks.
Hitschler is the first Alabama assistant to move on from the team this offseason.
Hitschler, 38, spent the 2023 season at Wisconsin under Luke Fickell after working for him at Cincinnati from 2018 to 2022, working his way up from a defensive analyst to co-defensive coordinator. Alabama faced Hitschler's defense in the 2021 College Football Playoff. That season, the Bearcats ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense (16.5) and No. 10 in total defense (318.4 yards per game).
He worked with new Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack at South Alabama from 2016-2017. He also began as a defensive analyst with the Jaguars before eventually being promoted to safeties coach.
Hitschler began his coaching career in the NFL as a training camp assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 before moving on to working for the Kansas City Chiefs in player personnel in 2010.