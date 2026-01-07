Ty Simpson Makes Decision Regarding Football Future

After days of anxiously waiting, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has decided to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The redshirt junior led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games this season, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. The Crimson Tide co-captain threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

These numbers include the SEC Championship and Rose Bowl, as Alabama's season ended at the hands of No. 1 Indiana on Thursday. After the game Simpson was asked if he's given any thought about his football future, to which he responded, "No not at all. I’m just really worried about these last few minutes with these seniors and everybody who won’t be here next year."

The transfer portal and NIL are indisputably the hottest topics in college sports today. It's resulted in literally tens of thousands of athletes over the past couple of years changing schools in order to gain more money and also move up on the depth chart.

Simpson, a five-star from the 2022 class, played for Nick Saban in his final two years as Alabama's coach before retiring in January 2024. He was a reserve behind Bryce Young during his freshman year, but after the former Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Crimson Tide was faced with a dilemma—who fills his role?

Simpson and Milroe were in a quarterback battle throughout the spring of 2023 but the job ended up the future Seahawk's hands. And as previously stated, after a very solid 2023-24, Milroe was the starter once again in 2024 as Simpson sat behind him.

Simpson waiting his turn led to a lot of big moments this season, as he set a couple of records. In the ULM win, he broke the Crimson Tide's single-game record for most consecutive completions (17). Additionally, he helped lead Alabama to become the first SEC team in history to defeat four consecutive ranked conference opponents without any open dates.

Simpson has often been projected to be selected in the first round of the draft. Should he be selected on Day 1, he'd be the seventh former Alabama quarterback to do so, joining Harry Gilmer, Bryce Young, Joe Namath, Tua Tagovailoa, Richard Todd and Mac Jones.

So, as Simpson prepares for his next chapter, what will he remember most about the 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide?

"Just how resilient these guys were," Simpson said after the Rose Bowl. "How much it meant to everybody. Starting off losing our first game, losing my first start, all the doubt, all the screaming that we all took, how we all came together and how we're all going to fight for each other.

"Everybody gets mad that 'nobody expected us to be here,' but it's kind of how it was losing to Florida State. We made it to the Rose Bowl, it didn't end the way we wanted to and that's that."

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh from April 23-25. In addition to Simpson, center Parker Brailsford and left tackle Kadyn Proctor have each declared for the draft and 16 more players who have exhausted their eligibility are hoping to hear their names called as well.

