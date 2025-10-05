How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama Football at No. 14 Missouri
Oftentimes, when a team is on a hot streak, it could underestimate its next opponent, leading to an upset.
This happened to Alabama last year, as it fell to Vanderbilt 40-35 on the road. It was the first loss of the season, and it eventually led to the Crimson Tide losing two more games in the regular season — forcing head coach Kalen DeBoer and company to miss the College Football Playoff. Throughout the week leading up to last year's Vanderbilt game, Alabama was considering the matchup a "trap game."
Fast forward to 2025, Alabama lost its first game of the season against Florida State, but has rebounded with four consecutive wins. The Tide ended then-No. 5 Georgia's FBS-best 33-game win streak at home in Athens, Ga., in Week 5, and Alabama surged past then-No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 in a revenge battle at home on Saturday.
Alabama is on a hot streak and is blocking out the noise after being written off following Week 1's loss, but it'll be put to the test in a potential trap game on the road against No. 14 Missouri on Saturday morning.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' 45.2 points per game rank seventh in the country, while their 14.6 points allowed per game is 16th in the country. This is a well-rounded 5-0 program, and yet it's the eighth-highest ranked SEC team in the latest AP Top 25.
Mizzou has numerous conference standouts on both sides of the ball, but running back Ahmad Hardy is one of the most prominent players in the country. The Louisiana Monroe transfer leads the SEC in rushing attempts (103) and touchdowns (nine), and his 730 rushing yards are the best mark in the country.
Alabama's defense struggled against the run at the start of the season, and after Vanderbilt rushed for 113 yards on Saturday, the Crimson Tide locked in and allowed 22 more the rest of the game.
Can Alabama buckle down against Hardy and Missouri in this trap game?
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri
Who: Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC)
What: Alabama's third SEC game
When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
Sirius XM: Away 191, Home 84
Series: Alabama leads the series 6-2, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 28, 1968.
Last meeting: Alabama defeated Missouri 34-0 in 2024. The Crimson Tide's offense started slowly but got rolling by dominating the ground game, rushing for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Alabama's defense held the Tigers under 100 yards passing as starting quarterback Brady Cook was knocked out of the matchup with an injury and Drew Pyne struggled, throwing three interceptions to the Crimson Tide secondary. Alabama limited Luther Burden II to just two receptions for 15 yards as the program got back on track after losing on the road to Tennessee.
Last time out, Alabama: Then-No. 10 Alabama football took down then-No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14 on Saturday. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson finished with 340 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception (first of the season), while completing 23 of 31 pass attempts (74 percent). Running back Jam Miller rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and linebacker Justin Jefferson had a forced fumble and 14 total tackles, including nine solo and one for loss. Vanderbilt rushed for 113 yards in the first quarter, but after the Crimson Tide buckled down, the Commodores had 13 in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
Last time out, Missouri: The then-No. 19 Tigers had their first bye this week. Alabama will be Mizzou's second SEC opponent of the season, as the Tigers defeated South Carolina 29-20 on Sept. 20. Missouri's most recent game was a 42-6 win over UMass on Sept. 27. Star running back Ahmad Hardy dominated with 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.
