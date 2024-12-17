Alabama Veteran DL Enters Transfer Portal
Another Crimson Tide player has entered the transfer portal. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. entered the portal as first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He has already been removed from the Alabama football official online roster as of Tuesday morning.
Payne appeared in 32 games over his four seasons in Tuscaloosa with one career start this season against South Carolina. He had 14 tackles this season and a fumble recovery in Alabama's win over Mercer. The defensive lineman finished his Alabama career with 30 total tackles and 0.5 a sack.
He was among the 14 Crimson Tide football players that graduated this December and will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. Because he is a graduate, Payne would've been eligible to transfer and play right away even under the old transfer rules.
Payne joins Jehiem Oatis and Hunter Osborne as Alabama defensive lineman that have entered the transfer portal. Oatis has already committed to Colorado.
The defensive lineman was a four-star recruit out of Belleville, Michigan in the class of 2021, and Michigan is considered an early favorite to land Payne according to reports.
Alabama's scholarship numbers continue to dwindle for the Crimson Tide's bowl matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. The transfer portal opened up on Dec. 9 and will stay open until Dec. 28, or five days after a team's final postseason game, before it then opens back up at the end of the spring.
