Bama Central

Alabama Veteran DL Enters Transfer Portal

Damon Payne Jr. becomes the third Crimson Tide defensive lineman to transfer.

Katie Windham

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) and linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. (44) and linebacker Deontae Lawson (32) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Another Crimson Tide player has entered the transfer portal. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr. entered the portal as first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He has already been removed from the Alabama football official online roster as of Tuesday morning.

Payne appeared in 32 games over his four seasons in Tuscaloosa with one career start this season against South Carolina. He had 14 tackles this season and a fumble recovery in Alabama's win over Mercer. The defensive lineman finished his Alabama career with 30 total tackles and 0.5 a sack.

He was among the 14 Crimson Tide football players that graduated this December and will have one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. Because he is a graduate, Payne would've been eligible to transfer and play right away even under the old transfer rules.

Payne joins Jehiem Oatis and Hunter Osborne as Alabama defensive lineman that have entered the transfer portal. Oatis has already committed to Colorado.

The defensive lineman was a four-star recruit out of Belleville, Michigan in the class of 2021, and Michigan is considered an early favorite to land Payne according to reports.

Alabama's scholarship numbers continue to dwindle for the Crimson Tide's bowl matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. The transfer portal opened up on Dec. 9 and will stay open until Dec. 28, or five days after a team's final postseason game, before it then opens back up at the end of the spring.

Read more: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

What Alabama's Quarterback Room Could Look Like in 2025

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football