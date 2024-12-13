What Alabama's Quarterback Room Could Look Like in 2025
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Jalen Milroe will play at least one more game in an Alabama uniform in the Crimson Tide's upcoming bowl game against Michigan. Milroe has not made any formal or public declarations on his future plans after this season, but the Crimson Tide quarterback is projected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Milroe still has a year of eligibility remaining, but generally when a player is projected in the first or second round, the player is advised to head on to the NFL. Plus, Milroe has already graduated with his undergraduate degree, and is supposed to finish a Masters degree this month.
If Milroe goes to the draft, Alabama's quarterback room will look a lot different in 2025. Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Lonergan plans to enter the transfer portal which leaves Ty Simpson and Washintgon transfer Austin Mack as returns with Gatorade National Player of the Year Keelon Russell coming in as a true freshman.
"It’s going to be a really talented group that’s going to be in position to do a lot of special things next year,” Milroe said. “I’m excited for those guys for the opportunity that’s presented for them.”
Simpson has served as Milroe's backup the past two season and has been in the program for three years, patiently waiting his turn. This year in the backup role, Simpson has 14 completions for 167 yards through the air and a touchdown on the ground.
"I think he did a really good job of constantly trying to improve,” Milroe said about Simpson. “Trying to go 1-0. Just learning and growing as a quarterback. I’ve been in his shoes before, being behind Bryce {Young] and just learning each and every day to just try to be the best version of myself. And that’s exactly what he does. Try to be on his craft, learn, grow. And it’s been awesome just to see how much he’s grown as a quarterback and also as a leader. I’m behind him through this whole process, and I enjoy being around him."
Mack, who followed Kalen DeBoer and Nick Sheridan from Washington to Tuscaloosa, saw limited playing time this season, but had two completions, including a highlight reel touchdown pass to Rico Scott against Mercer.
With Russell, Milroe is glad to have another quarterback from the state of Texas joining the Crimson Tide. Russell played his high school ball at Duncanville. Milroe has gotten to watch some of Russell's film and called him "dynamic" and a "special cat."
"I’m excited for him and his future,” Milroe said about Russell. “He’s a Texas kid, I’m a Texas kid, so to have another Texas guy in the building is going to be awesome. I know he’s going to be coached absolutely at his best by Coach Sheridan, Coach DeBoer. So he’s in good hands here.”
DeBoer is an offensive-minded head coach and will have multiple options to choose from at the quarterback position heading into the 2025 season with these bowl practices leading up to the ReliaQuest Bowl a good opportunity for the quarterbacks currently on the roster to continue to prove their value and skill.
