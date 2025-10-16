Alabama Wolf LB Yhonzae Pierre Wants to Dominate SEC Foes
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The injury bug has bitten Alabama football's Wolf linebacker room more than once in 2025. With sixth-year veteran Jah-Marien Latham out for the season due to a neck injury and Qua Russaw out indefinitely because of a broken foot, other players have had to step in and replace that production.
One of those players is redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre. He played in 11 games last season, but his visibility at the position this year has been elevated due to the injuries elsewhere in the group. His most recent game was his best: Against Missouri this past Saturday, he forced two fumbles to go with six tackles. Pierre had four tackles at Georgia; that was the game Russaw got injured in.
"We've been working day in and day out," Pierre said Tuesday. "It's my third year. With all the work from the others... Just been taking notes, and getting the opportunity, and taking advantage of it."
The No. 6 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC) beat the Tigers 27-24 in Columbia, its third consecutive victory against a ranked opponent. A week after his first start of the 2025 season, Pierre was tied for second in total tackles, alongside LT Overton and fellow linebacker Justin Jefferson.
"It was a good feeling, to be able to step up, and be able to do the work for the team, and do whatever to make the team better," he said. "Iron sharpening iron. We still got more to do."
Pierre's growth has not solely been a sudden result of his increased role. Alabama's coaching staff noticed him coming along before the campaign started. Now that the team's injury situation has necessitated Pierre taking on more responsibility, he's been able to exhibit that growth.
"Yhonzae, I talked about him in the offseason, he just keeps getting better and better," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Sept. 29, two days after the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia. "His ability to affect the run game and generate some pass rush for us has shown up so far this season."
From Pierre's point of view, the Wolf linebacker position gives him an opportunity to affect the game with his versatility. Wommack's evaluation in late September is indicative of a player taking steps forward, but Pierre, who has 18 tackles on the season (11 solo), isn't done.
"[I've] still got a lot more to improve on, just coming in, getting the work, run game, pass game, all of it," Pierre said. "I love this position. We get to do it all. Get to show the athleticism, being able to rush the passer and get home."
No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 3-1 SEC) and its prolific passing offense, led by new quarterback Joey Aguilar, is the next test for this Crimson Tide defense (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC). Pierre isn't focusing on last season's Third Saturday in October loss, instead saying the defense has a lot to prove.
"It's a good offense. One of the best in the SEC," he said. "That's what I came here for. Get the best of the best. Just making me better... Being able to dominate."