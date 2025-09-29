Kalen DeBoer Shares Injury Diagnosis for Alabama LB Qua Russaw
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw broke his foot against Georgia, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced on Monday.
"He won’t be out for the season but it will be an extended amount of time here,” DeBoer said.
Russaw went down in the first half of Saturday's 24-21 road victory in Athens, Ga., and he had surgery on Sunday. 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz was first to report on Sunday morning that Russaw will miss some time this season, but the specific injury was not known at the time.
After redshirting his freshman season, Russaw has continued to grow into a more prominent role on the Crimson Tide defense. He has started all four games for Alabama this season with three total tackles and one sack.
Alabama had high expectations for Russaw coming into this season. During fall camp, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack called Russaw the "freakiest" player on the Tide defense.
Alabama is already thin at the Wolf position with Jah-Marien Latham suffering a season-ending neck injury during last Tuesday's practice. Next up at the position for the Crimson Tide is redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre and true freshman Justin Hill. Pierre performed well on Saturday in the win over the Bulldogs when his role increased, finishing with four total tackles.
Here's a look at the Wolf linebackers who aim to fill the roles of Russaw and Latham.
Yhonzae Pierre - Redshirt Sophomore 6-3, 248 lbs
The former 5-star prospect appeared in 11 games in 2024, making six tackles with two pass-breakups. The Eufaula product has an opportunity to break out in the second year under Wommack and Wolf linebackers coach Christian Robinson as a rotational pass rusher. Pierre has 11 tackles, including three for loss, and a sack through four games this season.
Noah Carter - Redshirt Freshman , 6-4, 243 lbs
Carter appeared in three games in 2024 as a true freshman, making two tackles. The former 4-star prospect was a Washington signee but was released from his letter of intent and followed Kalen DeBoer's staff to Tuscaloosa.
Justin Hill - Freshman, 6-3, 242 lbs
Hill is an early-enrolling freshman out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a 4-star prospect and considered one of the top edge-rushers in the incoming class. Hill has already put on significant weight since coming to Tuscaloosa in January and looks to get on the field this fall in situational pass rushing situations.