'Steps in the Right Direction' Led to Qua Russaw's Return vs. Eastern Illinois
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama lost redshirt sophomore Wolf linebacker Qua Russaw to a broken foot during the Georgia game on Sept. 27. On Saturday, in its 56-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Senior Day, the No. 10 Crimson Tide (9-2, 6-1 SEC) got Russaw back, and he had two tackles against the Panthers.
"I think Qua's really taking steps in the right direction. It was great to get him out there on the field. He has pushed himself in practice, and it's paying off," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday morning. "We feel like the steps that he took last week got him in position to go play, and then we just feel like that we can continue to add to his pitch count as we go."
Second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer shouted out Russaw during his opening statement on Monday, saying Russaw's comeback was "something we've been working towards." Russaw had three solo tackles on the season before going down, and he missed six games in total, but was able to work his way back before the postseason.
"He's just getting better and better day in and day out," Wommack, who stated that Russaw was one of the freakiest players on the team over the summer, said. "Qua is a very physical presence. You think about some of the physicality that it's going to take for us to be successful on Saturday, and he's certainly a piece of the equation."
The Crimson Tide faces Auburn on the road in the Iron Bowl on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC). The Tigers' offense has not been at its best this season, and now has a defensive mind at the forefront as interim head coach in the form of DJ Durkin.
Alabama's Wolf linebacker group got plenty of on-field results from Russaw's replacement, fellow redshirt sophomore Yhonzae Pierre, who has emerged as one of the defense's breakout players. Pierre has 27 tackles and five sacks since Russaw was hit with a stint on the injured list.
"Even a guy like Yhonzae Pierre. Yhonzae has been playing for us, but he's just continually gotten better," Wommack said. "Then, when we had injuries, he stepped up into a role that he's operating at a really, really high level."
With Russaw and Pierre now both available for the final game of the regular season, a win-and-in situation for the SEC Championship, the Crimson Tide defense has different looks it can give its hated rival this weekend. Creating turnovers, and therefore opportunities for the offense, will be one of the possible factors in the game for the visitors since Auburn's defense is stout.