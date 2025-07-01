Seven Alabama Players Land in EA Sports College Football 26's Top 100
EA Sports College Football 26 is right around the corner with the release date coming on July 10 and the deluxe edition launching on July 7.
In sports video games, the athletes are put on a rating system, with a 99 often being labeled as the highest possible rating. Every player who opted into being in EA College Football 26 has a rating attached to their name.
BamaCentral will post the ratings for all Alabama players once the game is released, but on Tuesday, EA Sports revealed a list of the top 100 players in the game. The Crimson Tide has seven standouts who made this elite group of NFL hopefuls.
Order: Rank in top 100, Player, Rating
No. 5: Ryan Williams – 95
The Alabama wide receiver only trails fellow cover athlete Jeremiah Smith as the game's highest-rated offensive player. Williams finished his freshman campaign with 48 receptions for 865 yards (11th in the SEC) and eight touchdowns (tied for second-most in the conference). His electric speed, footwork and hands should make him a player that every gamer wants to target.
No. 10: Kadyn Proctor – 94
The Alabama left tackle returns for his junior year and has extremely high expectations. After two years as a starter, most way-too-early 2026 NFL mock drafts have placed Proctor within the top 10 picks, one of which has him being selected with the first overall pick. There's a very good chance that Proctor is the highest-rated offensive lineman in the game.
No. 46: Jaeden Roberts – 92
The Alabama right guard caught the injury bug last season but still shined against some of the best defensive linemen in college football. Per PFF, in 253 pass-block snaps, Roberts allowed just one sack and zero quarterback hits. He has the expectations to dominate opposing pass-rushers and run-stoppers this upcoming season as he was fully healthy during the spring practice window.
No. 58: Tim Keenan III – 92
Keenan was one of Alabama's top performers on the defensive line last season and was eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he made the decision to stay in Tuscaloosa for one more year with the goal of leaving with a championship. Keenan finished this season with 40 tackles including a team runner-up eight for loss, while also logging 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup.
No. 64: Bray Hubbard – 91
Following a season-ending injury to starting safety Keon Sabb, Hubbard's number was called to fill the role. His name became more well-known after each matchup, and by the end of last season, he was fifth on the team in tackles (57) and tied for the lead in interceptions (3). According to defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Hubbard has "taken his game to another level" this offseason.
No. 72: Deontae Lawson – 91
The Alabama linebacker was achieving career-highs in practically every stat category during the 2024 season. The co-captain led the Crimson Tide defense throughout last year, but a lower-body injury against Oklahoma ended his season early. Nevertheless, he's on the right track and is looking forward to dominating ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
No. 93: Parker Brailsford – 91
The Alabama center was tied with Malachi Moore as the Crimson Tide's highest-rated player on launch day of EA CFB 25 with a 92 overall. After an impressive first year after transferring from Washington, Brailsford has the ultimate goal of winning the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation's best offensive line.