Alabama's Transfer Center Took Strength Strides In Offseason Program

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football is just two days into the start of 2026 spring practice and haven't gone to full pads yet, but a huge project has begun in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide must replace four starters along its offensive line before the new year.

The Crimson Tide have numerous guard and tackle candidates vying to fill the vacated roles in 2026, but are limited in options at center, where they look to replace their best 2025 offensive linemen Parker Brailsford, making incoming Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty one of the most important players for the upcoming season.

Delgatty started 12 games at center for Cal Poly last season, earning All-Big Sky Second Team honors. He allowed just 11 pressures and no sacks over 460 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The center also appeared in nine games with eight starts at Cal Poly during his redshirt freshman season in 2024.

"He's come in and really built himself up," Kalen DeBoer said. "I think the strength and conditioning program was a big part that he was excited about and he took advantage of that. The last few weeks you could really see him take strides there with his strength numbers. I think that's probably given him some confidence when he steps on the football field. We haven't even put the pads on so it's hard to evaluate that right now, but him going out there and making the calls and getting things started, that's what a center's got to do, and he's done a good job so far."

The transfer is listed at 6-foot-3, 301 pound, one inch taller and 10 pounds heavier than Brailsford last season. His playing experience dates further back than 2025 as he's spent three years with the Mustangs, appearing in 22 games.

If Delgatty doesn't seize the job at center, the Crimson Tide will likely turn to Michigan transfer Kayden Strayhorn, but Deboer was clear in the first press conference of spring practice that the coaching staff would prefer to keep its offensive linemen learning and developing at specific positions ahead of the season. He gave no indication that anyone is challenging Delgatty at center, but in the early stages of the season, considering the challenge of replacing four starters on the offensive line, anything is possible.