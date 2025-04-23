'Always Been a Goal to Be Number One': Jihaad Campbell Details NFL DROY Aspirations
Former Alabama football linebacker Jihaad Campbell hopes to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Even though offseason shoulder surgery could throw a wrench in those plans, it does not mean his goals for the coming season are any less consequential.
On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared a video of Campbell working out accompanied by a caption indicating that Dr. Lyle Cain told Campbell that he should be ready for training camp. Campbell responded with a simple message closed by an acronym: "DROY."
Campbell spoke to reporters Wednesday in Green Bay, where the 2025 NFL Draft is being held, and stood by his stated aim to become the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"It's always been a goal for me to be number one at my position," Campbell said. "Really, to be number one at anything I do."
If he wins the AP award, he will be the third former Alabama player to receive that accolade this century, after DeMeco Ryans in 2006 and Will Anderson Jr. in 2023.
He was number one on last season's Alabama team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. The surgery he had was for a torn left labrum; he went through the NFL Combine prior to the procedure and ranked first among linebackers at the event, with a score of 82 according to NFL's Next Gen Stats.
Campbell was an accomplished college player, with All-SEC and All-America honors on his ledger for his performance during the 2024 campaign. A number of projections still have him going in round one, where it appears likely he will end up, despite his shoulder issue.
"I'm a competitive person," Campbell said. "That's just how I view the game, [how] I play the game."