2025 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell
One of Alabama's best defensive players in 2024 opted to forgo his senior year with eyes on the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Crimson Tide standout Jihaad Campbell is one of the best linebackers in the draft class. The 2022 five-star came into his own as a high-level defensive force in his final college season.
He ranked fifth in the entire SEC in tackles last fall with 117, a number that was tops on the team and placed him in the top 10 all-time for a single season in program history. Campbell was one of Alabama's better players on either side of the ball in Kalen DeBoer's first season as head coach, additionally leading the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and recording five sacks, also a team high.
Campbell underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder after the NFL Combine, which has potential to affect where he ends up being selected. In his final college game, Campbell logged 11 tackles against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Player Info:
- Jersey: No. 11 (previously No. 30)
- Position: Linebacker
- Hometown: Erial, New Jersey
- High School: IMG Academy
- Recruiting Class: 2022
- Recruiting Rating: Five-star evaluation from multiple sites
- Did he play in an all-star game? Yes (Under Armour All-America Game)
Accomplishments:
- 2024 First Team All-SEC (Associated Press second-team selection)
- 2024 semifinalist for Bednarik Award and Butkus Award
- 2024 Second Team All-American (FWAA, USA Today, The Athletic)
- Led Alabama in tackles in 2024 (117, eighth all-time for a single season in program history) and tackles for loss, as well as sacks
- 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Tennessee game on Oct. 21, 2023
NFL Combine/Pro Day:
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235 lbs.
Hand: 10 1/2"
Arm: 32 1/2"
Wing: 80
40-yard dash: 4.52 seconds
10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: 10 feet, seven inches
What They're Saying:
"Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits. Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projects Campbell going as the No. 27 pick in the first round to the Los Angeles Rams. Trapasso has the Baltimore Ravens trading that pick to the Rams.
Projection:
Rounds 1-2.
The Last Word:
"First and foremost, I want to thank Allah for his guidance up to this point in my life. I would also like to thank my family for always believing in me. They gave me the strength to continue on this journey. Without them, I would never have become the man I am today. I am forever grateful to The University of Alabama, Coach Saban and Coach DeBoer for providing me with an opportunity to play the game I love at the highest levels and I am blessed to be a part of the Crimson Tide family. This Bama brotherhood and the bonds I have built with all my teammates is truly special. I also want to thank Miss Mary for all her help with academics, may she rest in peace. These last three years in Tuscaloosa have molded me into a better player and a better man, and this experience has been special and something that I will never forget. I feel I am ready now to take the next step in my career. I have been blessed to make it to this point, and I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for me. With that, I will officially be declaring for the NFL Draft. Bama Nation- I will miss you. We have the greatest fans in college football and your support these three years has meant the world to me. Forever, Roll Tide!"- Jihaad Campbell's draft announcement
This is the third story in a series of profiles of former Alabama Crimson Tide football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The previous two, offensive guard Tyler Booker and punter James Burnip, are linked in this story.