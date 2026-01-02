Austin Mack Speaks on Performance in Rose Bowl Loss to Indiana

PASADENA, Calif. — Whether you're the primary backup or fifth on the depth chart, football players embrace the challenge of being ready whenever their number is called.

Alabama starting quarterback Ty Simpson "cracked" his rib late in the first half of the Rose Bowl loss to Indiana on Thursday. He took a helmet to his rib and fumbled the ball, but came in to take a knee to end the second half and also played the first drive of the third quarter.

But down 24-0, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer felt that leaving Simpson in wouldn't necessarily help the Crimson Tide's comeback effort, as redshirt sophomore Austin Mack subbed in midway through the third quarter. Mack completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 103 yards and led the Tide to its first and ony points of the day via a field goal by Conor Talty.

"Every game I kind of just tell myself, 'Be Ready,' and I've never been surprised. Anything could happen and I knew I was one play away from getting in the game. So when they told me I was getting in the game, it was just like, 'Let's go and let's just play ball.'

"It was the moment, I was ready for," Mack said after the game. "It was something I had been preparing for the whole season. Something I put a lot of work in to get to. Obviously, it's a big stage — the Rose Bowl against the No. 1 team — but I was ready for it."

So, how does Mack think he played?

"I feel like there's things I can always get better at. For my first snaps to be against a team like that, I feel like I did a pretty good job. I got the ball out of my hand pretty well. There were definitely some things protection-wise that I missed. There were a couple of checks I missed, it went the wrong way and they got me. That was those two sacks.

"Definitely some throws I left on the table, as guys were open. I've just got to keep working and get better, so later on, I'm going to make those throws. I know for a fact I'll be able to do that."

While it is still uncertain, Simpson is expected to go to the 2026 NFL Draft after Alabama's season ends, as he's often been projected to be selected in the first round. Should Simpson leave, Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell will be competing for the starting spot.

The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2. Mack was asked about it after the game.

"I'm right here right now," Mack said. "As of right now, I'm standing in the Rose Bowl locker room coming off a game. I still got to diagnose that, and honestly, I'm just kind of taking it day-by-day."

