BamaCentral Postcard from Tampa: Alabama at SEC Media Days

Alabama took the podium Wednesday at SEC Media Days in Tampa, with Kalen DeBoer, Ryan Coleman-Williams, Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown all addressing reporters for the first time in months as the Crimson Tide inches closer to fall camp.

BamaCentral's Henry Sklar was on-site for the full session. Here's a rundown of the biggest storylines, quotes and takeaways from the day.

DeBoer Reflects on 2025, Looks Ahead to Florida State Rematch

DeBoer said he believes Alabama corrected several issues from his first season in Tuscaloosa, though the Crimson Tide still fell short of their internal goal of winning a national championship. Asked about the upcoming rematch with Florida State, DeBoer didn't get into specifics but said he expects his team to be motivated to protect its home turf. He added that he was proud of how the Crimson Tide responded to that season-opening loss, reeling off 10 wins in their next 11 games to reach the SEC championship game.

Run Game Overhaul Front and Center

Alabama's ground game was the season's defining weakness, finishing near the bottom of the FBS in rushing yards per game and managing only a handful of yards in the Rose Bowl loss to Indiana. DeBoer pointed to the tight end room as a key piece of the fix, highlighting new tight ends coach Richard Owens, Oklahoma State transfer Josh Ford and returning sophomores Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett. The offensive line returns just one starter in Michael Carroll, leaving plenty of uncertainty up front heading into the Sept. 5 opener against East Carolina.

Coleman-Williams on Receivers' Role in the Run Game

Asked how the receiver room plans to contribute to that improvement, Coleman-Williams said the group understands its responsibility in springing bigger gains.

Continuity Could Be an Asset

Alabama returns its entire defensive coaching staff from a year ago, along with defensive leaders such as Keon Sabb, Bray Hubbard and Yhonzae Pierre. On offense, the Crimson Tide also brings back experienced pieces in Coleman-Williams, receiver Lotzeir Brooks entering his second season and Carroll on the line.

Players Define Toughness

Several Crimson Tide players were asked to define toughness within the program, offering similar answers centered on daily effort in the weight room and consistent preparation. Coleman-Williams said he's focused less on reliving past success and more on applying lessons from it. Brown, entering his junior season, is set to graduate this fall alongside Coleman-Williams. Hubbard, the veteran of the group, is expected to be one of Alabama's team captains this season.

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