Blake Doud Working for Consistency in 'Best Opportunity There Is'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— New Alabama punter Blake Doud played a vital role in flipping the field at South Carolina this past weekend in the Crimson Tide's 29-22 comeback win. He averaged 55.4 yards per punt across five attempts. Performances like that are what enticed Alabama to snag the redshirt senior from the transfer portal over the offseason.
The two-time RMAC Special Teams Player of the Year made the jump from Division II to Division I after four seasons, being tabbed by the Crimson Tide's coaching staff as the successor to an All-American and All-SEC punter in James Burnip.
"I had a couple good seasons at Colorado School of Mines, and just kept working with my coach, and decided, I think I can play at a better school," Doud said Thursday. "Coach [special teams coordinator Jay] Nunez ended up reaching out to me. I had to take Alabama, of course. That's the best opportunity there is."
He emerged as the starting punter in a room that includes freshman Alex Asparuhov, who's been building back from an injury. Doud noted he's been growing every day.
Doud's five punts against the Gamecocks were his most in a game this season. One of his focuses has been to limit returns and help his coverage team out because, in his words, return men in Division I are a lot more dangerous than those in Division II. His longest punt on Saturday went for 60 yards.
"It was nice to put together a consistent game and just kinda wanna keep building on it and keep improving," he said. In four SEC games before South Carolina, Doud punted three times, once, thrice and four times respectively. Not having a lot of punts in a game generally means the offense is doing well, but Doud's goal is to be consistent when he is called upon.
Doud spent the first couple of months at Alabama getting up to speed in the weight room to improve his hangtime, a transition he said was aided by what the Crimson Tide program has available facilities-wise. Doud noticed its impact on him immediately when he'd be sore every day after running and weightlifting.
"The resources here [are] just out of this world," Doud said. "It's been great. Helping me improve, in my game."
Long snapper David Bird is also new to the program this season. He and Doud have been building their relationship and going through drills with one another every day to the extent possible. In addition, Burnip hasn't been a stranger to Doud, whom he's spoken with several times.
"I've actually gotten to meet James," Doud said. "He's a great guy, and, yeah, love hearing about him... He just told me to play my game, do what I can do. It's the same thing, same field. Field didn't change at all. Just punt the ball."