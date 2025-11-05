Can Alabama Neutralize LSU 'Game-Wrecker' Harold Perkins Jr.?
Today, Nov. 5, 2025, marks the three-year anniversary of LSU's last win against Alabama. The Tigers won 32-31 in overtime, as LSU went for and converted a risky two-point conversion in the fifth period.
There were numerous players who helped create the field storming in Baton Rouge, La., and despite the high score, a strong argument could be made that a defensive player stood out the most for LSU.
The defensive player was then-freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. He recorded eight tackles, including one for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. This helped him earn the title of SEC Defensive Player of the Week the following Monday.
Perkins logged an impressive eight tackles, including one for loss in the 2023 matchup that resulted in a 42-28 win for Alabama. However, he missed last season's game after tearing his ACL that September.
Nevertheless, Perkins, now a redshirt junior, has played in all eight of LSU's games this season. He's putting together a solid campaign with 35 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three pass breakups, two sacks and an interception. He'll have another shot at Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
"I mean, he's a guy that's going to be around the ball and be a playmaker," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "We are certainly aware of where he's at. We know what he's capable of doing, you know, from a playmaking standpoint."
Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor was still in high school during the 2022 game, but he played against Perkins in 2023 as a freshman starter. The junior remembers the head-to-head snaps with Perkins well and recounted those moments on Tuesday.
"He's a physical guy," Proctor said. "I mean, I've obviously gone against him. He's not small by any means. He's hungry and you can see that on film. He chases the ball. He's a game wrecker. That's how I see it as I watch the film."
Proctor won't be lined up opposite the 6-foot-1, 222-pounder during every snap on Saturday, and he acknowledged the toughness of LSU's edge rushers, stating that, "All of them are really good."
"You've got Patrick Payton, you've got No. 44 [Jack Pyburn], No. 12 [Jimari Butler], they're all really great players," Proctor said. "It's LSU. It's always a great team. No matter what their record is right now, I know they are going to come out here ready to play. We're just trying to get prepared for that."
It's important to note that AP Preseason All-American linebacker Whit Weeks is "probably more doubtful" to play on Saturday due to a bone bruise in his ankle. LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson shared this news during Wednesday's teleconference, as this is his first game holding the position since Brian Kelly was fired.
Wilson's game plan for Perkins and the pass-rush will be put to the test against the Crimson Tide's offense on Saturday night.
Can DeBoer, Proctor and Alabama neutralize Perkins and LSU?