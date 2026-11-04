Reacting to Alabama's Stunning College Football Playoff Committee Ranking
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Watch the above video to hear Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer Theo Fernandez's reaction to Alabama's initial College Football Playoff committee ranking.
The College Football Playoff committee's rankings are always going to create controversy. This week, Alabama is at the center of it.
The Crimson Tide came in at No. 5 in the first ranking of the 2026 season, a full four spots higher than its spot in the AP Top 25. Furthermore, the highest Alabama ever got in that poll was No. 6, even when it was undefeated at 5-0.
Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss team, and is ranked above the following teams:
- Undefeated UCLA
- One-loss BYU
- One-loss Kentucky (Alabama won head-to-head, but is ranked lower in the AP and Coaches Polls)
- One-loss Notre Dame
- Tennessee, who has a head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide
The only teams ranked higher than Alabama are 8-0 Miami, 7-1 Georgia, 8-0 Utah, and 8-1 Indiana (in that order). The committee views the Crimson Tide's resume as one of the strongest in the nation, with its losses coming to No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 Tennessee.
The SEC has seven of the committee's 14 highest-ranked teams, and 10 of the top 25. Alabama's upcoming opponent, LSU, is ranked No. 14, with the same 6-2 record as Kalen DeBoer's squad. The Crimson Tide's ranking lends credence to the idea that it could lose to the Tigers on Saturday and still be in the mix for a playoff spot at 9-3.
College Football Playoff Top 25
1. Miami (8-0)
2. Georgia (7-1)
3. Utah (8-0)
4. Indiana (8-1)
5. Alabama (6-2)
6. Kentucky (7-1)
7. Texas (6-2)
8. UCLA (8-0)
9. BYU (7-1)
10. Ole Miss (6-2)
11. Notre Dame (7-1)
12. Ohio State (6-2)
13. Tennessee (6-2)
14. LSU (6-2)
15. Texas Tech (7-1)
16. Wake Forest (7-1)
17. Houston (6-2)
18. Missouri (6-2)
19. Iowa (6-2)
20. USC (7-2)
21. South Carolina (5-3)
22. Arizona (6-2)
23. Oregon (5-3)
24. Florida (5-3)
25. Boise State (7-1)
CFP selection committee members
- Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)
- Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director
- Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach
- Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director
- Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director
- Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets
- Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach
- Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director
- Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman
- Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach
- Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach
- Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end
- Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.