Reacting to Alabama's Stunning College Football Playoff Committee Ranking

Watch the above video to hear Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer Theo Fernandez's reaction to Alabama's initial College Football Playoff committee ranking.

The College Football Playoff committee's rankings are always going to create controversy. This week, Alabama is at the center of it.

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 5 in the first ranking of the 2026 season, a full four spots higher than its spot in the AP Top 25. Furthermore, the highest Alabama ever got in that poll was No. 6, even when it was undefeated at 5-0.

Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss team, and is ranked above the following teams:

Undefeated UCLA

One-loss BYU

One-loss Kentucky (Alabama won head-to-head, but is ranked lower in the AP and Coaches Polls)

One-loss Notre Dame

Tennessee, who has a head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide

The only teams ranked higher than Alabama are 8-0 Miami, 7-1 Georgia, 8-0 Utah, and 8-1 Indiana (in that order). The committee views the Crimson Tide's resume as one of the strongest in the nation, with its losses coming to No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 Tennessee.

The SEC has seven of the committee's 14 highest-ranked teams, and 10 of the top 25. Alabama's upcoming opponent, LSU, is ranked No. 14, with the same 6-2 record as Kalen DeBoer's squad. The Crimson Tide's ranking lends credence to the idea that it could lose to the Tigers on Saturday and still be in the mix for a playoff spot at 9-3.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Miami (8-0)

2. Georgia (7-1)

3. Utah (8-0)

4. Indiana (8-1)

5. Alabama (6-2)

6. Kentucky (7-1)

7. Texas (6-2)

8. UCLA (8-0)

9. BYU (7-1)

10. Ole Miss (6-2)

11. Notre Dame (7-1)

12. Ohio State (6-2)

13. Tennessee (6-2)

14. LSU (6-2)

15. Texas Tech (7-1)

16. Wake Forest (7-1)

17. Houston (6-2)

18. Missouri (6-2)

19. Iowa (6-2)

20. USC (7-2)

21. South Carolina (5-3)

22. Arizona (6-2)

23. Oregon (5-3)

24. Florida (5-3)

25. Boise State (7-1)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

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