Court Documents Reveal Details of Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.'s Arrest: Report
On Monday, a police deposition revealed the events surrounding the arrest of sophomore Alabama football defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. The legacy player was arrested during the squad's second bye weekend.
The incident occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m. CT on Saturday. As first reported by Bama247, multiple officers attempted to stop Kirkpatrick Jr.'s vehicle upon noticing it traveling at a high speed and "accelerating without regard to heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic."
At that time, the defensive back was directed to stop his car, but did not do so. Instead, he pulled toward the ride-share lane (where he had been told to go) and then reverted back toward the traffic lane, all while officers were attempting to get him to bring his car to a stop.
Kirkpatrick Jr. was recognized by one of the officers, who said in court documents that he knew the player from "multiple interactions on the Strip." Officers later arrested Kirkpatrick Jr., who was given five misdemeanor charges: three for reckless endangerment and one each for attempting to elude and speeding. He posted $1,500 bond and was released from jail on Saturday.
Following the events over the weekend, the decision was made to indefinitely suspend Kirkpatrick Jr. from the team. He had previously played in every2025 game so far, being ejected from the ULM game on Sept. 6 for targeting and having to miss the second half of the next weekend's game against Wisconsin as a result. He forced a fumble during the 73-0 home win against the Warhawks and has recorded four total tackles against SEC opposition.
"With the information we have at this time, we talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him at this time," head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday. "He understands there are consequences that come with his actions."
Kirkpatrick Jr.'s father, Dre Kirkpatrick Sr., was a two-time national champion during his playing career at Alabama (2009 and 2011) before being drafted 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 NFL Draft. The elder Kirkpatrick went on to have a 10-season NFL career that ended with a brief stint as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.
Kirkpatrick Jr. played in every game last season, DeBoer's first year at the helm after the retirement of Nick Saban, who coached Kirkpatrick Sr. Both father and son played at the same high school: Gadsden City in Gadsden, Ala.