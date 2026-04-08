Date Revealed for Alabama's Appearance at 2026 SEC Media Days

The Southeastern Conference announced its appearance schedule on Wednesday for the annual SEC Media Days event this summer.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and three Crimson Tide players (will be known at a later date) will be at the podium in Tampa on Wednesday, July 22. It's the third day of the intra-conference event.

At SEC Media Day, DeBoer and his players will preview Alabama ahead of his third season as head coach. Topics that will all but certainly be discussed include the quarterback battle between redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell, which players are filling the roles of a completely revamped offensive and defensive line, the most surprising newcomers and much more!

The SEC Media Days date reveal comes just three days before Alabama hosts its annual A-Day spring event. DeBoer and company decided to revive the scrimmage format rather than last year's practice structure. The 2026 roster will take part in the Walk of Champions leading into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 12:45 p.m. CT. Alabama will then participate in a two-hour scrimmage with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Tampa becomes just the fourth city outside of Alabama to host SEC Football Media Days, joining Atlanta, Nashville, and Dallas. The event, which annually kicks off the college football season, brings together SEC coaches, student-athletes, and media from across the country for interviews and coverage leading into the fall.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July. SEC Network will once again broadcast the four-day event.

Here's when each head coach will appear at 2026 SEC Media Days:

MONDAY, July 20

Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

TUESDAY, July 21

Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beame

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 22

Alabama – Kalen DeBoer

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko

THURSDAY, July 23

Arkansas – Ryan Silverfield

LSU – Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby

Texas – Steve Sarkisian

SEC Football Media Days: All-Time Site History

2026: Tampa, Fla. (JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street)

2025: Atlanta, Ga. (Omni Atlanta / College Football Hall of Fame)

2024: Dallas, Texas (Omni Dallas)

2023: Nashville, Tenn. (Grand Hyatt)

2022: Atlanta, Ga. (Omni Atlanta / College Football Hall of Fame)

1985-2021: Birmingham/Hoover, Ala. (Various venues)

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