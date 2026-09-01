Déjà Vu in Tuscaloosa: Alabama Faces Another Transfer-Heavy Offense After 2025 Opener Flop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama opens the 2026 football season on Saturday with a home game against East Carolina. The Pirates step into Bryant-Denny Stadium with a first year offensive coordinator and double-digit transfers on the offensive side of the football. Sounds familiar? It should, as the Crimson Tide opened the 2025 season against a Florida State squad with similar circumstances.

Alabama went to Tallahassee and fell flat on its face, allowing 230 rushing yards and losing 31-17 as a double-digit favorite. East Carolina may not have the same talent that the Seminoles had last season, but the circumstances are eerily similar, offering the Crimson Tide defense a second chance at drawing from multiple programs to prepare for the opener.

"When you're looking at another opponent, and what you have to deal with is the same thing, right?," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "They've got a lot of new pieces in the puzzle. We pulled out the depth chart the other day, and you're looking at it, their skill, they're almost all new guys. Running backs, wide receivers coming from this place and that place, and two new quarterbacks that you've got to deal with.



"So, you're kind of searching what have they done in the past? What might carry over to what they're going to do in the future, relative to their background and the offensive system that we have seen from North Texas. Their offensive line coach came from Old Dominion. They have a tremendous run game and things that they're doing. So you're kind of piecing all those things together and trying to anticipate what you're going to get. So you look at that from a schematic standpoint, from a fundamental standpoint. How do we make sure that we give our guys the best chance to go play the first series of the game really well, but also adjust and have enough defense, right? To be able to adjust depending on if they want to go left down this road, or right down another. That's something that I think in year three, with the continuity that we have, particularly on the back end, you're able to probably carry a little bit more volume than we would've been able to do in year one or really even last year against Florida State."

Alabama enters the 2026 season opener as a double-digit favorite. The Crimson Tide has the luxury of playing at home this season, but also leans on something the defensive unit hasn't had in the last two years; experience in Wommack's system. The Crimson Tide features six defensive starters entering their third season in Wommack's system, including four of its five starters in the defensive backfield.

"I trust my coaches, and I trust what they put on the board, what they show us, and I've been here for two years," Zabien Brown said on the preparation. "They haven't failed to show us what's coming and to prepare us."

The Pirates are expected to start eight transfers on offense on Saturday, including quarterback Mitch Griffis, offering Alabama's defense an underrated challenge and an opportunity to prove last year's season opener was just a fluke.

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