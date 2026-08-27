Is Luke Metz Ready To Fill Alabama's Inside Backer Role? The Joe Gaither Show

The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez dives into Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's comments from Wednesday, takes voicemails on the Crimson Tide defense, and explains why Alabama is playing an exhibition against its biggest rival.

The program opens by reacting to ESPN's decision to remove the ticker from the bottom of the broadcasts before lamenting over Jeremiah Beaman's injury news. Beaman will miss the season with an ACL injury, so Alabama needs more reserve defensive lineman to step up in his place.

We transition from Beaman's injury onto the voicemail line where our caller questions Wommack's choice to name Luke Metz a starting linebacker. Gaither explains that he sees an instinctual football player in Metz, and discusses the other major programs that wanted him. There's no reason to be concerned over Metz' inexperience, due to experienced players that surround him at the other levels of the Crimson Tide defense.

The show continues with Crimson Tide football discussion as East Carolina has named a starting quarterback. How will Mitch Griffis play in Bryant-Denny Stadium and why is he the logical pick for the Pirates? Our pair begins discussion on the Pirates and how the season opener may play out.

Finally, the basketball discussion ramps up by circling back to yesterday's announcement of an Iron Bowl of Basketball exhibition game in Birmingham. Why are Crimson Tide fans upset about a preseason game? Gaither explains why the Auburn exhibition makes perfect sense for both programs and the motivation for playing the game itself. Could the preseason exhibition lead to an even bigger basketball spectacle?

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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