EA Sports College Football 25 Season Simulator: Alabama Crimson Tide
It's yet again prediction season, and with every expert under the sun weighing in on how the Alabama Crimson Tide will fair in 2024, one could argue that the electronic experts might know best.
After over a decade of waiting, college football fans now have one of the game's most eye catching tools to gain a window into what a season might look like for any given team. How does EA Sports College Football 25 think the Crimson Tide stacks up to the rest of the competition? The answer is only a few buttons away.
Week One - Western Kentucky
Alabama - 35, WKU - 14
Jalen Milroe lit up the score board in the simulation's thumping of Western Kentucky with over 280 yards through the air, three touchdown passes and 34 rushing yards to boot. Justice Haynes and Richard Young both found the end zone to cap off the team's five touchdown performance and start off 1-0.
Week Two - USF
Alabama - 49, USF - 35
Despite a disappointing defensive effort in week two, the Alabama offense opened the floodgates against USF. Milroe tossed for another 253 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception and added more than 80 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.
Justice Haynes found the end zone three times on 12 carries and was a consistent goal line threat in week two. Kendrick Law took two jet sweeps for 53 yards rushing and one score on the ground as well. Consider the Tide rolling at 2-0 on the season.
Week Three - Wisconsin
Alabama - 42, Wisconsin - 10
The Alabama defense rebounded from its hiccup against UCF the previous week in the simulation and held the Badgers to just 10 points with a garbage time fourth quarter touchdown.
Despite only compiling 178 yards through the air, Milroe tossed four touchdowns on the day and did not find the end zone on the ground. However, Germie Bernard did find the end zone on another jet sweep that went 96 yards to the house. Justice Haynes also found the end zone from the goal line once more as the Tide improved to 3-0 in the simulation.
Week Five - Georgia
Alabama - 41, Georgia - 43
The road bumps had to come eventually. Alabama faltered to Georgia at home by an incredibly narrow margin. Milroe turned in a passing masterclass with 278 yards through the air and four touchdowns and tacked on 51 more yards on the ground.
Haynes and Jam Miller each found paydirt on the ground once as well while Kendrick Law caught all four touchdown passes on his way to 137 yards through the air. The Tide sat at 3-1 going into cupcake week against Vanderbilt.
Week Six - Vanderbilt
Alabama - 24, Vandy - 31
There are no words. Tuscaloosa would burn. The Crimson Tide sat at 3-2 going into week seven.
Week Seven - South Carolina
Alabama - 42, South Carolina - 27
Just like that, it's back to business for Alabama. The Crimson Tide smashed South Carolina as Milroe tossed another gem with 334 passing yards and a pair of scores with no interceptions while adding another score on the ground. Haynes and Miller combined for another three rushing touchdowns en route to the beatdown.
Week Eight - Tennessee
Alabama - 37, Tennessee - 31
The Crimson Tide left Knoxville with heads held high after an overtime win and a 21 point effort in the second quarter. Milroe tossed another 202 yard gem with two scores and zero interceptions and added 67 yards and one score on the ground.
Kobe Prentice caught both of Milroe's touchdowns on the day while Miller and Haynes both found the end zone once.
Week Nine - Missouri
Alabama - 41, Missouri - 35
With the Tigers making a push to be an SEC darkhorse, this score shouldn't come as something too surprising. Another day, another Milroe masterclass through the air with 302 yards passing and a pair of scores. This time, though, Milroe was picked off twice, and it made things interesting down the stretch.
Those picks led to another overtime for the Crimson Tide, and another overtime win at that. Alabama survived two straight scary weeks, though, and sat at 6-2 before a much needed bye week.
Week 11 - LSU
Alabama - 42, LSU - 28
Milroe lit up the Bayou Bengals for 353 yards through the air and five touchdowns with no interceptions and another touchdown on the ground. Every Heisman winner has that moment, and in the simulation, this week was Milroe's.
Week 12 - FCS Southeast (Mercer)
Alabama - 38, FCS Southeast - 37
The simulation accounted for the meme that FCS Southeast may be a top 25 team in the FBS, and delivered just as much in the simulation. Milroe did toss three scores with no interceptions, but the Tide defense was riddled on the ground after letting up a trio of touchdowns.
Week 13 - Oklahoma
Alabama - 35, Oklahoma - 37
A 14-point third quarter by the Sooners powered them past the Crimson Tide in Week 13 of the simulation. Milroe tossed another two touchdowns and added another score on the ground en route to the dissapointing loss. The Tide sat at 8-3 headed into Iron Bowl week.
Week 14 - Auburn
Alabama - 17, Auburn - 20
Hugh Freeze got it done in the simulation and guided Auburn to a three point road win in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers bottled up the Alabama passing attack as Milroe had just a 52% completion percentage and less than 100 yards through the air. His two touchdown passes were the only end zone trips for the Crimson Tide during the game.
Final Results
The final record for the Crimson Tide sat at 8-4 to close out the season, while Jalen Milroe finished just second place in Heisman voting after dropping the last two games of the season. All in all, maybe the EA route isn't the best to take when it comes to season predictions, but it sure is interesting.