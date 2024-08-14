Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Brings Explosive Skillset to Alabama WR Room
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama doesn't bring back a lot of receiving experience from a season ago and will be looking to new guys to step in and returning players to step up. One of those returners is Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
"We have a lot of potential," Henderson said after Wednesday's practice. "The world hasn’t seen it yet, but we’re going to be great. We’re gonna be one of the groups that’s going to be talked about
The junior wide receiver came to Tuscaloosa as a highly-rated, in-state running back from Geneva County and made the transition his freshman year to receiver. Henderson has been consistently involved on special teams since his freshman season, but only has one catch for 14 yards over his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa.
Despite his lack of in-game reps on offense, as a veteran in the room and with his skillset of speed, explosiveness and running ability, Henderson will be utilized more this season.
"Emmanuel Henderson’s coming out there every day and executing our offense at a very, very high level," Alabama wide receiver JaMarcus Shephard said. "He is pushing everybody in the room to be great at what they do. He shows up early, leaves late every single day. He’s made some extremely explosive plays throughout this camp. I’m super excited about where he’s going and where he’s headed for this season."
Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan described Henderson as "explosive" and a "decisive runner." His speed allows him to split the defense. Henderson is excited about the go-balls and deep plays designed in Kalen DeBoer's offense that highlight his skills.
"They’re definitely coming in," Henderson said. "The way we’re schemed now, there’s a lot of deep balls. I like it.”
Henderson said he wants to work on finishing plays and going up and catching the ball. The coaches are pushing him to become a more complete and well-rounded wide receiver.
"He has embraced that," Sheridan said. "He's a joy to be around. He always shows up with the right mindset, the right attitude. We've been really happy with E-man and we know there's still more for him to go get, but he's done a good job so far.”
