Where the Alabama Right Tackle Competition Stands Through Two Weeks of Camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama offensive line is projected to be a strength of the team this upcoming season, returning three starters from a season ago and transferring in a strong replacement at center.
With starting spots seemingly locked down for Kadyn Proctor, Tyler Booker, Parker Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts, the final spot at right tackle is up for grabs.
After the Crimson Tide completed its 12th practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning, members of the coaching staff updated the status of the position battle as two weeks of camp have passed.
“Both the guys are battling out there right now. I see some improvements for the guys going with the twos at left tackle as well. But I’d say that it’s just going to continue to go throughout camp until somebody shows that they’re clearly better than the other," offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic said.
The two competitors for the position are redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby and redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett. Pritchett competed for playing time last season, splitting work with Kadyn Proctor before Proctor ultimately won the job. Formby, a Tuscaloosa native, redshirted last season, only appearing in three games.
While assessing the position battle, Kapilovic explained in more detail what he's specifically looking for from whoever wins the job.
“It all starts with trust, right? He knows exactly what to do, he handles all the different situations that can come at you from the different pressures and things like that," Kapilovic said. "Then you’re looking for the guy that can be the most physically dominating player from that group. You would hope by this time at camp, that they’d understand exactly what we’re doing and getting to that point where we’ve got trust in both of them. Then it’s who physically can win the battle, you know?"
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also spoke with reporters after Alabama's Wednesday practice, and shared similar thoughts to Kapilovic as to what will win the job.
"I know this seems so simple but the guy that plays the best," Sheridan said. "The guy that plays well consistently in all areas. You know, this is an unforgiving league. We all know that you can't hide, so you know, you need quality play up front. Whether it's in the run game and pass protection. I have belief in the players that are competing and now it's a matter of who does it the most consistently. to the best of their ability, that's what we're looking for."
When fall camp started, Pritchett and Formby were seen rotating with the first time offensive line during the allotted practice viewing the media attended. However, since about a week ago, Formby has been the only player at first team right tackle during the viewing periods.
Both players have notable potential, but each player so far has differing strengths and different areas that need improvement to win the position battle.
“I think that Wilkin does a great job of understanding the scheme and what we need to get accomplished. He makes good calls, and he has the tools to be a very good player," Kapilovic said. "Pritchett, when he’s playing, he’s playing hard and kind of playing with a little edge to him. He can be a physically dominating player, and when that shows up he does a really nice job in pass pro and in the run game.
“We’re just looking for a little more push from Wilkin and a little more consistency from Pritchett and we’ll have two really good players."
Kapilovic mentioned it last time he spoke to the media and mentioned it again on Wednesday, that if August 31 rolls around and Alabama doesn't have a clear-cut starter at right tackle against Western Kentucky, he's okay with it.
"If we get to play both of them, we play both of them," Kapilovic said. "Again, I have no problem – if two guys are improving and doing a good job, there’s nothing wrong with playing two guys out there."