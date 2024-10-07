Everything Alabama Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan Said After Vanderbilt Loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan met with the media on Monday in the Naylor Stone Media Room inside the Mal Moore Athletic Facility at the University of Alabama. Sheridan spoke about the difficulty playing against the Vanderbilt Commodores as they shortened the game on Saturday. He spoke about Alabama's running backs and how Jalen Milroe responded to throwing an early interception.
Full Transcript from Nick Sheridan:
On assessment of offense at Vandy:
"The message to the players is anytime you don’t win, you didn’t do well enough. Our job as an offense is to score one more point than the opponent, and we didn’t do that this past Saturday. And so, collectively, very disappointed in that. We gotta take advantage of the opportunities that we do get and capitalize on those and had more than enough opportunities to score more points, and we weren’t able to do that. So there’s a lot of plays that you’re proud of, that the guys did a nice job and executed, but certainly we fell short finding a way to win the game."
On how game management was impacted by defense’s inability to get off the field:
"I think that's our job, just to take advantage of the opportunities we get. And the possessions where we didn’t execute, they were very costly in the game. You can’t turn the football over. You have to flip the field when you’re backed up, and we weren’t able to do that in those moments, and that was ultimately the difference in the game. And so, those are the areas that we need to do a better job of, maintaining the execution throughout the course of the game, and we’re working tirelessly to solve those issues."
On what Vandy did to limit Jalen Milroe’s rushing ability:
"We didn’t run him as much. I would say just, he had the one touchdown run in the red area. And just kind of the flow of how the game went. Some of the different things that we did, the ball just went to other people, so that’s just kind of how the flow of the game went, and kind of, the plays that we called and the plays we were executing, they weren’t necessarily designed for him to run. There was a couple of them that he popped through there, and the rest of them were more off-schedule scramble-type situations, so there weren’t that many opportunities for him to run. And we didn’t call as many as we had through the course of the game, but that’s just kind of how the game unfolded."
What went into Geno VanDeMark playing right guard in the game?
"I just kind of echo what I said earlier, anytime you don’t win, nobody played good enough, nobody coached good enough. And I’m not saying specifically Geno, I just think collectively, as a whole, you take accountability. We’re going to continue to put the players in the game that deserve to play, that have earned that in practice, to try to maximize the group. There’s different reasons for that, and that’s why. So we thought Geno deserved an opportunity to play and he went in there, and like the rest of the group, did some nice things but obviously not good enough."
What have you seen after the loss from your offense leaders?
"Well, we’ll see tomorrow more specifically. Obviously we had a chance to be around the players yesterday and on the trip back. Early impressions were they were outstanding. I think it reveals the character of who they are, which is excellent. And certainly the week of prep will give them opportunities to lead in the way that I know that they will. I fully expect them to respond and continue to improve, learn from the errors and mistakes, move forward and be excited about competing this Saturday."
How did Jalen respond to pick-6?
"Well I was up in the box so obviously, I didn’t see him face to face but certainly there was communication and he was great. He was able to be 1-0 and move forward. It was the third play of the game, there was a lot of football left. I’m pretty sure we were able to respond and score a touchdown on the next drive if I remember correctly. I thought his response was great, he kept playing and executed and did his job so I didn’t think that impacted him at all."
Time of possession and lack of running back success?
"I think the game Saturday was a little bit unique that way, relative to running the football. We did put ourselves in a hole early. We were playing a little bit of catch-up throughout the game so we didn’t as many opportunities to run the football as maybe we were anticipating, because I do think there was some moments where we ran the ball well. Jam had some good runs. Justice had some good runs. It just kind of was the course of the game and how it was going. I think that’s a point of emphasis to be more efficient and effective running the football but I also know that you have to do whatever’s required in a game to try to score points and win and each game can kind of unfold in a different way and that’s just how the game went on Saturday."
How do you assess Jam Miller and Justice Haynes?
"I think they’ve both been effective and super helpful in our offense and I know that that will continue to be the case. It’s a long season. There’s lots of football to still be had. Obviously they both have had some great moments and found the endzone and helped us, there’s no doubt. I also think they’re doing a great job without the ball as well. Some of the perimeter runs they’re involved in blocking, they’ve been outstanding. Some of their blitz pickup and their eye-discipline has been outstanding. Those are two great players and their attitude’s been great. Their work ethic’s been great and I know they’re going to keep improving and taking advantage of the opportunities they get and so we’re happy with where they’re at. Just like I mentioned with everybody else. Nobody did well enough. So I know for everybody, not just those guys, every position, every coach knows that you’ve got to do better and find a way to win. That’s kind of been the message.
"I will just say, you asked about time of possession, I didn’t answer that. I think ultimately you want to be in control of the game. You do that by executing and getting first downs. So I think some of the lopsidedness relative to that are the four possessions we didn’t execute. That would’ve allowed us to have more opportunities, more plays and more time of possession. I think at the end of the day you want to be in control of the game. If you score fast that’s part of it. We’re not going to stop the guys from doing that. We’ve had a lot of short scoring drives this season which sometimes can sway the clock one way or the other but I certainly think you want to be in control of the game and able to execute and get first downs."