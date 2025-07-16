Everything Deontae Lawson Said at SEC Media Days
ATLANTA— Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson, who is set for a comeback after a torn ACL sustained in November 2024, accompanied Kalen DeBoer and teammates Kadyn Proctor and Tim Keenan III to SEC Media Days in Atlanta.
Lawson shared insights about his injury, recovery process and rehab. He also expounded on his excitement for the coming season, which begins with a game at Florida State on August 30, as well as other items of note.
Q. What would you like to see different from the defense this year? To help the team win, what would you like to see different?
DEONTAE LAWSON: I think we all just have to be bought in. I think that started right when the bowl game ended, and we just all had to come together.
I think being year one and Coach Wo's system, we had our bumps and bruises that we had to go through throughout the season.
We just have to get more reps. I think as the season progressed, we were able to get better from it.
I'm very excited for our defense this year. I feel like we have more guys that knows Coach Wo's system, and we know the scheme. Now it's all about honing in on what the offense do, so we're able to anticipate at the highest level and fly around.
Q. Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos transferred from Boston College, had some choice words, some bulletin board material, saying he don't think your defense can stop them and saying they're not the same without Nick Saban. A leader of that defense, to hear those comments, what's your reaction?
DEONTAE LAWSON: Obviously people are going to say what makes them feel the most confident, but it's something we can't really worry about because nothing matters other than what goes on inside those lines. We'll see when the game gets here. And we'll prepare and make sure we're ready for August 30th. And we'll see him when he gets here.
Q. Good to see a hometown kid here at SEC media days. But in the SEC, so many great places to play. You were all undefeated last year. Is there a road game that stuck out in your time in the conference?
DEONTAE LAWSON: To be honest with you, I think every road SEC game is tough because I think I played pretty much everywhere in the SEC. I'll go to Georgia this year.
But, yeah, even when we play Arkansas or Tennessee or Auburn, any road game, especially being Alabama, the fans are into it just a little bit more.
It's something we look forward to. We're all about a challenge, and we love coming into an away-team stadium and trying to clear it out.
Q. Coach DeBoer has talked a lot about how you are a leader and you're a mentor to everyone in that locker room. I'm curious, back in your hometown in mobile who are some of the leaders, coaches and mentors who helped you get into the place you are today and turn you into the man you are?
DEONTAE LAWSON: That's a great question. First, I think my parents, of course. They always have been my support system. They've always been in my corner no matter what. I definitely think they were raising me the right way.
I had a high school coach, Ronnie Cottrell, man, he did a lot for me as well.
It's a lot of people that helped me get to where I am today. I definitely had a lot of people to look at in ways of "don't do that" or "do that." So I think that kind of motivated me as well.
But I just think it comes back to my parents. They really instilled something in me at an early age and I was able to take it and run with it.
Q. When you got hurt in that Oklahoma game, many people thought that that was it for your college career. Why did you decide to return Tuscaloosa? And how difficult or not difficult of a decision was that for you?
DEONTAE LAWSON: It was definitely a very hard decision. I think any college athlete, any college football player, we all have dreams and aspirations of playing at the next level. I feel like I had the opportunity.
But I had to look past that a little bit. There were still some things I needed to work on -- being a leader more, more of a vocal leader, and just building more relationships off the field.
I feel like this would be a good year to kind of set me up for life after football. Obviously, I have dreams and aspirations of playing at the next level.
I think the injury made me realize it could be taken away from you at any point. It kind of made me just want to dig deeper -- and life after football or some goals after football and getting some relationships settled. I think that was the biggest thing. It definitely was a tough decision, though.
Q. You were sort of talking about it, but your rehab. What did you go through? Obviously it's a physical journey but it's a mental journey as well to get back to where you are. Could you describe that for us and what journey you went through?
DEONTAE LAWSON: It was definitely a journey. I'm happy that I'm on the back end of it now, but obviously it was something I couldn't do by myself.
I have full faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And he's just been showing me different ways of how he's been with me. It's just amazing to see.
Just having, like I said, my family. Them being my support system. Them driving down to Tuscaloosa whenever they need to. Just small things like that, it just makes it a little bit easier.
Obviously it's rough. Every day is not going to be pretty. You're going to have your days where you don't feel like doing it, but this is what I've got to do.
Another thing will be the medical team at Alabama. Jeremy Gsell, he's my guy, to be honest. I've been with him for the past eight months every day and we've been getting after it.
When you have people around you, it just makes it a little bit easier. It's still something you've got to handle and get through, but you know it's all for a greater good.
Q. As a defensive leader, could you talk about the progression you've seen of Yhonzae Pierre and Red Morgan, those type of guys?
DEONTAE LAWSON: Yhonzae, he's grown into that edge rusher that you want. He's gaining weight. I think about 250 now or something like that. He's working hard every day.
I think he's establishing himself a role and I think that's good because once you find that role, you just attack it full steam and you're ready to go.
And Red Morgan moved to corner. Definitely got some learning still to do. But giving it everything he's got every day and coming to work every day and trying to learn as much as he can.
Red's a freak athlete. He has all the tools to be a great player. It's now just developing into more of a scheme-type of player and doing what's best for the team. He's attacking that full head on.
I'm excited for both of them and their future.
Q. A lot was new for Coach DeBoer last year. Have you noticed any change or growth or development in him in his second year as your head coach?
DEONTAE LAWSON: Yeah, no doubt. I think last year, man, it's hard to replace Coach Saban. And just for him to come in and just to take the job, that shows the confidence he has in himself. And that's just great.
Like you said, he's definitely developed. It's just hard for him to try to imply his way of doing things or his standard to us so early on year one. But now year two, I mean, we're all for DeBoer, and we're all into what he has to say or what he wants to do for the program.
I think he definitely feels that, and the players feel that as well. We're excited and we're ready.