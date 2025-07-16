Live Blog: Alabama's Turn at 2025 SEC Media Days
After a couple days of hearing from some of the other teams across the Southeastern Conference, it is finally Alabama's turn at SEC Media Days.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will kick off the day at the main podium at 8:05 a.m. CT. The Crimson Tide's three player representatives are defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, linebacker Deontae Lawson and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
DeBoer will be at the podim from 8:05-8:35 before spending time doing interviews with ESPN and SEC Network. The Alabama head coach will be on the SEC Network set from 9:35-9:50. If you're going to be in the car today, he will do radio interviews on SEC Radio and Sirius XM from 10:10-10:30. DeBoer's 15-minute turn at the podium in the electronic media starts at 10:45.
All three players will be interviewed in scrum style interviews in the main media room from 8:45 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. Keenan will be in the electronic media room from 8:05-8:15 and on radio from 9:30 to 9:50. Lawson starts his day doing radio interviews at 8:10 a.m. and will have his turn in the electronic media room at 9:10. Proctor will follow at 9:25 and have his turn and will move to radio row at 9:50.
These are just the scheduled appearances. Players and DeBoer will make random appearances on various radio and TV shows throughout the day.
Press conferences from the main room will air on SEC Network, but BamaCentral's Hunter De Siver, Joe Gaither, Will Miller and Theo Fernandez are on site at the College Football Hall of Fame to provide full Crimson Tide coverage from Atlanta all day.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Deontae Lawson was asked on the set of SEC Network about the comments from Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Lawson says, "all disrespect will be handled accordingly."
Alabama Crimson Tide on SI is on the scene in Atlanta. Follow Hunter for coverage.
The player representatives took the short plane ride over from Tuscaloosa to Atlanta on Tuesday night.
Full Alabama Schedule of Appearances
Kalen DeBoer
8:05-8:35 – Main Media
8:40-8:55 – ESPN/SECN 1
8:55-9:10 – ESPN/SECN 2
9:10-9:30 – Marty & McGee
9:35-9:50 – SEC Network Set
9:50-10:10 – ESPN/SECN 3
10:10-10:20 – SEC Radio
10:20-10:30 – SiriusXM
10:30-10:45 – CBS
10:45-11:00 – Electronic Media
11:05-11:20 – SEC Creative
11:20-11:35 – Xtra Yard
Tim Keenan III
8:05-8:15 – Electronic Media
8:15-8:30 – ESPN/SECN 1
8:30-8:45 – ESPN/SECN 2
8:45 -9:05 – Main Media
9:10-9:30 – ESPN/SECN 3
9:30-9:40 – SEC Radio
9:40-9:50 – SiriuXM
9:50-10:05 – CBS
10:10-10:25 – SEC Creative
10:25-10:40 – Xtra Yard
Deontae Lawson
8:10-8:20 – SEC Radio
8:20-8:30 – SiriusXM
8:30-8:45 – CBS
8:45-9:05 – Main Media
9:10-9:20 – Electronic Media
9:20-9:35 – ESPN/SECN 1
9:35-9:50 – ESPN/SECN 2
9:55-10:15 – SEC Creative
10:15-10:30 – Xtra Yard
10:30-10:50 – ESPN/SECN 3
Kadyn Proctor
8:20-8:40 – ESPN/SECN 3
8:45-9:05 – Main Media
9:10-9:25 – ESPN/SECN 2
9:25-9:35 – Electronic Media
9:35-9:50 – ESPN/SECN 1
9:50-10:00 – SEC Radio
10:00-10:10 – SiriusXM
10:10-10:25 – CBS
10:30-10:45 – SEC Creative
10:45-11:00 – Xtra Yard