Everything Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's First Day of Fall Camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football began fall camp ahead of the 2025 season with its first practice on Wednesday morning. Second-year coach Kalen DeBoer addressed media members and touched on player and position status updates, how the team expects to improve and more.
Opening Statement:
"Just finished one, right? There should be all the energy at a high level and we've had that. The question's always gonna be for the guys, and we just addressed them, is that can they sustain it? That's what it was in January when they brought the intensity and early on you could tell these guys were determined and that's been the challenge to them. The question I keep asking them, and I asked them again, it's about the season, it's a practice, it's a play, it's sustaining the intensity at the level from start to finish. Good day."
On Deontae Lawson's recovery:
"His trajectory is going up. Deontae, his leadership is the thing. I think that's really come out. So that's exciting. He is gonna be limited, and just the number of reps, the volume I guess is the best way to put it, in what he can take, as expected. That was gonna be the plan just with his timeline from the beginning. It's great having him out there. I think he feels really good about being out there. Mentally and physically, I think he's in a really good spot, but there's still progress to be made as we build for the first game."
On Jalen Hale's recovery:
"Just Jalen Hale, and where he was at a year ago with the injury actually in the spring of 2024, pretty significant injury at the time. Between he and our medical staff just doing an awesome job of pushing forward, our whole team is proud of him. Not just me. We've talked about that. In the winter, during December, I remember addressing it with the team, guys being excited about having him out there finally doing something with the team. The spring was the next step, and through the summer, him out there. There's reps that he hasn't taken. Banked reps that other guys have. So, he's still learning as we go. Every rep, he's gonna get more and more confident, but he's certainly got a lot of tools and, wanna see his growth, I'm excited about that this fall."
On any position groups that may have surprised him Wednesday:
"It's hard because we're literally in spider pads and helmets, so from a physicality standpoint, things like that, there's limitations on what you can see and do. I think, as expected, that our defensive backfield, but that's expected. I thought it was just good back-and-forth, as I should. [I] feel like we've got a, for the most part, a balanced team. It didn't feel like one position completely dominated another or one was getting dominated. I thought it was good balance across the board as a team."
On the quarterbacks:
"I think they've all taken steps through the summer, and you can see they are definitely more comfortable with the install. A lot of it's the reps they get with the play concepts they have, but the footwork, and just the confidence with that, some of the new things that we've added in, so Ty [Simpson] and Austin [Mack], those things are still new this spring. They've now become very comfortable. It's subtle stuff. Probably Keelon's [Russell] gonna be the one that you're gonna see the biggest jump naturally, and I feel like that was good. He's making quick decisions, not sitting there and thinking too much, but I felt all of them did. I think Ty, we talked about all the quarterbacks, just the gimme, the ones that just should be 100 percent, making those plays all the time. I really felt like he did that. He got probably more opportunities just because of the way the plays developed to have more of those gimmes and those gimmes add up. Gimmes are five-yard gains that turn into 15 and 20 and sometimes explosives, and they keep the chains moving. I like the mindset of our quarterbacks because when you can trust your quarterback to go through his progression, and be okay with checking it down and not forcing something, you can call, as a play-caller, a lot more balls down the field and know that it's not just gonna be an incomplete pass or an explosive play. There's gonna be a progression and it's gonna be some type of movement down the field. It's gonna put you in manageable down and distances, whether second, third or fourth."
On whether there have been changes in rep distribution for the quarterbacks:
"We'll start out pretty consistent with, probably, how we finished the spring. Keelon's reps continue to build up from what it was in spring, where he was primarily with the threes and fours. Here early on, you're just installing and trying to give each quarterback along with each other position and player the reps of the install. Once you get past that first kinda round of installs, then you really start kinda probably dialing it in at that time. But we'll play it by ear as we go because if someone separates themselves, one, two guys, then you do make adjustments along the way."
On whether defensive experience has shown after one practice:
“Yes, there is definitely the veterans and then the younger guys. The veterans, it starts with communication and the confidence with that communication. Just guys in sync, knowing the space that they’ve got to cover between two guys in the secondary or the back half. You can just see the gelling of that. They’re really - I can’t really think of anything where it felt like there was a missed assignment or something that was blown, really all day. Our offense does a lot of stuff to put a lot of pressure on you to communicate to have to see motions, shifting and things like that. From where we were at a year ago or even end of the season, you can see the banked reps that we’ve taken adding up and you know the physical piece will continue to happen as we put on the pads and add that part to it.”
On roster continuity entering his second season:
"It’s just even the logistics of how you practice and the transitions, where guys go, the flow is just on another level and it’s even going to be much better than what it was at the end of the fall because you still had the spring. Just locations on the field and who you’re going to and those drills and now it isn’t just those drills you’re learning. You’re learning those details, and the details and how they apply to the play. You’re not just doing that drill on its own and it’s isolated. It’s how it's going to affect you when you’re in the situation, maybe five, ten times throughout the season, but you can apply it, because we’ve shown it, now they remember, and they’ve processed it and now they can go operate and execute."
On the health of the tight ends:
“It will continue to get better and better. It’s in a good spot. This was going to be how it was when the injuries happened. Cuevas is going to continue to add volume. I think that’s the best word to use because he’s practicing. Danny Lewis, same thing. They’re adding volume, the number of reps from start to finish. It’s not just team. It’s not just individual. But they’ve had a really good summer, and their progress is how we had hoped. The rest of the guys, Marshall, I know didn’t practice at the end of the spring with what he had. Couple other guys too that are all full go. We’ve got more tight ends out there now all of a sudden than we could’ve ever imagined, but they’re all competing and working together and doing a good job.”
On two-way players:
“Yeah, no. When you have someone that can really fit into a goal line package and be the extra tight end and maybe take a defensive end or a defensive lineman and add him to a personnel grouping, we’ll certainly be open to that. Or if there’s a specific guy that has just a skill that we don’t have. I think for the most part each side of the ball has what they need. If they wanted to do something special, we have that on that side of the ball. There isn’t someone that is so much better going both ways like that situation to where we feel the need to do that at this point.”
On defensive players preparing the quarterbacks:
"A lot of the competition right now is a lot of pressure on them. There’s pressure to play in games and the quarterback pressure that exists going through the season, but really the pressure that they have to compete and win the spot is something that’s preparing them for those times in the games. Going against a defense like ours. Our defense does a really good job. I think they’re getting better and better at disguising things, which means you don’t know where things might always come from and guys just better playmakers. They can cover a lot of ground. They’re not just giving you those gimmies, those blown coverages, you’re having to make plays. Quarterbacks did a good job of taking calculated risks at the right time. They didn’t put our offense in jeopardy, really, throughout practice. They’re being challenged by, obviously, a group on the other side of the ball that we’ve got a lot of confidence in right now.”