Everything Mike Norvell Said After Florida State Defeated Alabama
Florida State stunned No. 8 Alabama with a 31-17 win on Saturday in the season opener at Doak Campbell Stadium. For the Crimson Tide, it was the program's first unranked loss to a nonconference team during the regular season since 2007 against Louisiana-Monroe. On the other side, Florida State needed to make an impact quickly following a 2-10 season last fall.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with reporters after the upset victory. A complete transcript of his comments about the game is published below.
Opening Statement:
"Welcome back to Doak Campbell Stadium. It was incredible. Thank God for the opportunity just to be able to be s part of this program, to be a part of this wonderful team, university, those players in there that I get to coach. It's been a lot of work since December, January, all things throughout the offseason and this is one game. We understand it's one game, but it was a big game. I know we talked about that last week, is, you get to be on this stage against a top-10 opponent, very talented team, but we wanted to be the aggressor. We were. Our players, they rose to the challenge. I thought our coaches did an outstanding job in putting together a great plan. It was so very multiple, being able to be on the attack throughout the game regardless of the situation. Our players rose to the challenge. I thought you saw great heart, just the way that they, we've talked all year, and I've used the buzzwords of edge and desperation, that comes from the heart. And you saw heart tonight. You saw a team that absolutely loved playing this game together and were physically dominant, emotionally together and they responded, because it wasn't a perfect game. We talked about that as a team. This is the first step. But it was a big step. Now we've gotta go and get better. We have to continue to improve. We're gonna enjoy tonight. We're gonna be able to get a great evaluation of exactly where we are, but when you have a team like that that has a lot of experience and some good players that are on the other side, it comes down to your execution and just ultimately what you're willing to pour into the opportunity. For our crowd, our fans, man, that was special. Being back at Doak Campbell, full capacity, we felt it. The Marching Chiefs, I mean, it was rocking tonight. I do want to take just a moment, Mike Alford, our A.D., outstanding, outstanding job. The, when you look, President [Richard] McCullough, our board of trustees, I mean the push, the support, the investment into our program, with the new stadium, with the new football complex that's gonna be opening midway through this year, this is, it's an incredible group. I tell people all the time. It's the people that make the place, and that's what's special about Florida State, is we've got great people, and I think our players showed that and represented that well. So many former players that were here, that were, just be here to encourage, support. A lot of them were here last night. It was all [in] all, great performance. Proud of our football team in every phase. Tommy [Castellanos] got to break the rock tonight. Well-earned. You saw guys that, the offensive line, I thought did an outstanding job, some big plays at the receiver position, defensively, I mean, just, for the first drive to go so far against what we wanted, the response and just the adjustments and the swarming effect of our defense was remarkable. I thought we were able to create pressure, we stopped the run, Earl Little was a monster out there today. He was flying around all over the field. It was what Florida State football looks like and feels like. It was definitely a great night."
On the importance of Saturday's game for putting last season in the past:
"It wasn't about Alabama tonight. It was about us. It was about this team, the players I get to coach, the work the poured into it. This game, it was a highly anticipated game. It was one that, they [Alabama] are talented. They've done extremely well throughout the years, and the guys that they get to, that we competed against, my focus not at one point was ever about them. It was just about this team going to be what I believed it could. We've been able to see guys that have come into the program that are growing and developing, like Micahi Danzy tonight. I mean, to be able to have the plays that he had. You see Ja'Bril Rawls, had a couple really nice plays. That tackle there at the end, I mean, that is a defining play for tonight. You talk about dominant contact, that's what it looks like. From a corner, there, to stop a guy half a yard short, that was huge. Guys that have grown into the program and then guys that have come into the program have bought into the understanding of what it is to be here. We've seen that before, but I believe this team definitely has great capabilities of it, and tomorrow we're gonna show up and the objective's still gonna be the same: Go get better. And they've embraced that since January. Since they've stepped foot on this campus, and as a football team. Whether they've been here for multiple years, or whether they just got here. I thought that showed up tonight."
On the gratification of seeing the roster shape out after last season:
"I know what it looks like. I've seen it really good, and I've seen it really bad at times. This is Florida State. This is a privilege. It's a privilege to coach, to play, to represent this program and so that standard needs to be upheld. Tonight wasn't a perfect game. Not one player played a perfect game tonight, but they poured it all in, and you felt the competitive spirit, you felt the response, you felt the way they came together. All three phases had a great impact in getting that win. We knew what it looked like, and we were able to get the right guys to come in, the ones that have joined our program here for this year and this is their first year, and also been able to see the growth and development by guys that wanted to be difference-makers, that wanted to make sure that we were all upholding the standard of Florida State. I thought that showed well tonight."
On Tommy Castellanos' personality and benefit to the roster:
"I know you guys have asked a lot of questions about Tommy since he's been here, and I think probably every time that I answer it, I talk about the investment that he's making off the field. I talk about what he's doing pouring into his teammates. He really is a guy that when he steps on the field, 10 guys on offense are better, and the guys he's competing against defensively, they [the offense] support him and embrace all things that he brings. He's got great energy, but it's not just what he says. That's where people can get caught up because somebody's not afraid to talk, and put thoughts out there. He does it with his actions. If Tommy didn't say a word, you would still feel the way he plays. I'm grateful that he's willing to put himself out there, and we've got a lot of guys that have shown up on this team, that even in the course of sometimes making a misstep or a mistake or getting beat on a play, they're not playing back. They're pushing forward. I think Tommy is a remarkable competitor and I'm just proud of what he's done up to this point, and I'm excited about what he can continue to do and where he can continue to grow."
On players and fans celebrating and seeing the fans storm the field:
"It was incredible. I mean, but once again, this is Florida State. This fanbase, this football team, the energy that you felt from our crowd tonight was incredible. Just absolutely incredible. Everybody can have the perspective or thoughts of what might happen or what could occur, but we still get to make the choice. Our fanbase, our supporters, our boosters, everybody that's poured into the facilities, and all the things that are around. To see that continued push, even with a year that had extremely disappointing results a year ago, it's our opportunity and it's our choice to go make it better, to go be the difference-maker. I think you've seen that from everybody. Our fans were a difference-maker tonight, our past players being here tonight were a difference-maker tonight. To be able to see everybody celebrating at the end, that's why you do this. It's why you come to Florida State because it is the people that make the place."
On smaller players having key roles in the outcome of the game:
"They're built for it. I think everybody can try to count somebody out at times because of measurables, but it's about going to play the game. I think there's times that sometimes we get caught up by the measurables, and it's so important to stay focused on what they're willing to pour in, how they're willing to play. How much does it mean to them? What are they willing to give to go win? When you get knocked down, and there are some times that all three of those guys got knocked down tonight at some point, but they jumped their butts up and went to go get better. That's a mindset that allows them to have great nights like they had tonight. Obviously, really pleased with their performance and the areas we're gonna continue to improve upon."
On what it was like taking a step back on offense and working with Gus Malzahn again, as well as going for it on fourth down to eventually go up 31-17:
"Gus, [defensive coordinator] Tony [White], they did such remarkable jobs. Obviously kept their opponent off balance in what we're doing, and it was, there was, it was physicality tonight. I thought we were the most physical team on the field and really did a great job of making that the priority. When you get to a situation there late, we're going to win. That was a mindset. You obviously always talk through any of those situations that are up, that, and the fourth down at the end as well. It's just like, 'Lets go put our stamp on it.' I thought coordinators, coaches, everybody involved, and those players being able to go out to execute. That was probably my favorite play, just to see the push, to see the surge, to be able to let that continue the drive as we're going to, that was the goal, to win it."
On what changed in the defense after Alabama's first drive of the game:
"That first drive was, I think, over 16 plays that they had the ball. It was a long drive. They did a good job of executing. There's some things that when you get into the game, I thought kinda settling in. But our guys didn't, they didn't panic. I thought it was a huge response. We talk about complementary football, nobody wants to give up an opening touchdown drive, but for the offense to go down and be able to score, you kinda, and to be able to hold the ball for the time that we were able to, you felt that surge of energy and then the defense got back out on the field and went and got the job done. I thought it was a dominant performance, and both sides were able to, I don't have the exact stats, but I think they held them to under 100 yards of rushing. Being able to knock them back against a big and experienced, wasn't hard to hear good things about their offensive line, their receiving corps, and they're really really good players, but our defense showed up and did what they needed to do."
On the defense improving at stops on later downs:
"Oh it's huge. What I liked is even just the type of plays. There's two fourth downs that literally were a handful of inches. If they weren't the pursuit, the challenge, the fight for that small little space, that's a difference-maker. You can be a step behind and be disappointed about where you are, or you can be a step behind and go give everything you have to make the play. How that showed up, we talk about a one-play mentality, and they definitely were, they rose to the challenge in those moments."
On the physicality of the offensive line and the unit's performance and development:
"I thought they were great. For the first time for those guys playing together, we've talked a lot through this offseason, and a lot of those guys were out at different points of spring, so really this fall camp, it was a push just to try to get as much as we could for those guys to be together. Communication, I thought they did an outstanding job in the summer, for the time that they spent away. Luke Petitbon, I mean, his leadership within that group is awesome. The experience of those guys around him, the fight for [Jacob] Rizy to get back, and he jumped right into the conversation there in fall camp. We've got a really good group and a great new [group] of guys that are on that offensive line, some young players that we're really excited about. Seeing them merge together and the job that [offensive line coach] Herb [Hand] did with them was remarkable."
On the defense after the muffed punt and Gavin Sawchuk's touchdown run:
"Both of those moments were identity moments. Because nobody wants to turn the ball over, and we're gonna learn and be better from that experience, but there was still about the response. We talk about playing together, that's the complementary football. First drive defensively, we give up a touchdown. Complementary football, offense responded. Turn the ball over, we get a great stop. We turn the ball over on a special teams play, defense responded. You get down to the goal line, and it's time to inflict your will on an opponent. To see the push, the drive, Gavin's been a great addition to that room. You saw, the guys, that running back room all did some really good things. Got the young freshmen in there, it was great getting some experience. That push there at the end to be able to finish in the end zone was a great statement, a great way to end that drive."
On Saturday's rushing output eclipsing last season's averages and where credit for that lies:
"It takes every person. Our players, they put in the work. Coming in today, I told them, I said, 'Calm and confident.' This was a big game, and a lot of energy. 'Be calm and confident. I've watched you work.' I know what it looks like, and that's where, when you see that type of work, investment, the physicality, [running backs coach David Johnson] and his staff, they did a great job with these guys coming in and mentioned Herb and Gus, it was awesome. But it was also those players. Those players making the choice that this is what we're gonna be, this is what we want it to look like. It comes to every aspect of our program. Fighting for that identity. From athletic trainers, to nutritionists, to every dynamic and every department. We all play a role in helping these guys take positive steps so their best can show up. I thought tonight was a great first step for this team, but once again, this is a first step for the team. We're gonna enjoy it, we're gonna celebrate it, but tomorrow my expectation is this team goes to get better. I think these guys are absolutely gonna answer the call."
On Micahi Danzy's growth and ability to execute plays:
"Micahi, I think he's got a really special future in front of him. Everybody knows about his speed, but I think even tonight you saw his strength. You saw him running through some tackles. You saw him continue to push forward. He's gonna be a fun player to watch. He's making a big-time investment as he's kinda transitioned to receiver, but obviously you see a lot of different ways we can get the ball to him. He's got some great guys there around him to support him, but I'm very excited about what his future's gonna be, and I was proud of him for being able to kick off the season with some big plays like that."
On how personally gratifying Saturday's win was after a difficult 2024 campaign:
"It's, like I said, it's about the work. I love the opportunity that I have to represent this program and these players. For every player that we have here, every coach, we all said yes together. Anybody can get in front of cameras and a microphone and say the things that sound good. It's about, are you willing to go make the investment? Are you willing to do the work? Are you willing to pour in? We've got a tremendous staff. We've got a great group of players. It was a great feeling tonight, because Florida State matters to me, and I know what this program means to people that care so much about [it], and those past players, and everybody that's poured all of it into it. I've got a job to do, and I'm gonna do everything in my power to represent this job the right way, and the way it deserves to be represented. Yeah, it was an incredible feeling seeing that come together tonight in the first game of the season on a big stage and going to get a win that we needed to get."