Live Blog: No. 8 Alabama Football at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Alabama football is less than two hours from kicking off its season opener on the road against Florida State.
The Crimson Tide finished last season with a 9-4 record—its worst since 2007—but Alabama is looking forward to Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer, as the coaching staff and players have said numerous times this offseason that there's a bit of a change in the mindset. The Tide's No. 8 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 is its lowest since 2008, but Alabama aims to change that initial spot within the next couple of weeks, starting with Florida State.
After going 13-1 in 2023, the Seminoles followed their best record in nearly a decade with an abysmal 2-10 finish last season. It resulted in 33 players entering the transfer portal this offseason, but head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State found a way to add 23 players from the portal.
The trip to FSU marks the first time Alabama will begin a season on the road since 2020 and the first non-conference road pairing to begin a year since 2000 at UCLA.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in Doak Campbell Stadium.
As of 12:30 p.m., the weather for kickoff is 83 degrees fahrenheit. There's a 30 percent chance of rain starting at around 3 p.m. (30 minutes after kickoff).
FOLLOW ALONG FOR LIVE UPDATES AND ANALYSIS. BE SURE TO REFRESH THIS BROWSER AS THE LATEST EVENTS WILL BE PLACED AT THE TOP.
Live Updates:
12:40 p.m.: Alabama's offensive line tradition of being the first players on the field and taking a lap around it continues in Tallahassee.
Alabama buses pulled up to Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:20 p.m. CT
How to Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Florida State
Who: Alabama (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
What: 2025 season opener
When: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
Sirius XM: Away 81, Home 84
Series: Alabama leads 3-1-1, with the first matchup occurring on Oct. 23, 1965
Last meeting: Alabama cruised past Florida State 24-7 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 2, 2017. Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley had seven receptions for 82 yards and a score. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton led the defense in tackles (8), tackles for loss (3.5) and also logged a sack. This was a highly anticipated matchup as the Tide was given the No. 1 rank in the preseason AP Top 25, while the Seminoles were No. 3. In the fourth quarter, FSU quarterback Deondre Francois tore his patella tendon and his season ended there.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide's first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer ended on a sour note following a 19-13 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 31, 2024. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 16 of 32 pass attempts for 192 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Crimson Tide's run game did not add much to the total as Alabama rushed 68 yards on 29 attempts, including two fumbles by Milroe. Neither team eclipsed 300 yards of total offense.
Last time out, Florida State: Like Alabama, the Seminoles also ended their season poorly with a 31-11 home loss to Florida. Former Florida State quarterback Luke Kromenhoek went 15-for-28 for 140 yards, along with 32 rushing yards on 21 attempts. The Seminoles entered this final game of the regular season with two wins, meaning they were ineligible to qualify for a bowl game.