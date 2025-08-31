What Went Wrong for Alabama Offense After First Drive: 'We Got a Little Complacent'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–– Alabama's offense was completely rolling in the opening drive of Saturday's game at Florida State. New starting quarterback Ty Simpson methodically led the Crimson Tide down the field for a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ran nearly nine minutes off the clock, capped by a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas.
On the 16-play drive, the Crimson Tide ran the ball 12 times for 55 yards. By the time the clock struck 0:00 with Alabama's 31-17 loss to the Seminoles, the Tide offense finished with just 87 total rushing yards.
"First drive was great," Simpson said after the game. "We put our hand in the ground, had a good run game. We knew what we were wanting to do, and we were confident. I think that we got a little complacent and thought that we won it in the first drive, and that’s not how it is. Credit to those guys. They played hard for four quarters, and we kind of took it for granted. We’ve got to sit here and finish drives, no negative plays and keep going."
Alabama only had one negative play on the opening drive. Florida State finished the game with seven tackles for loss, including three sacks. The Tide constantly found itself behind the chains or shooting itself in the foot with penalties (three false starts, a holding penalty and one delay of game.)
That opening-drive touchdown would be the last time Alabama scored until there was 5:59 left in the third quarter. The only other touchdown came with 11 minutes to go in the game.
"We can’t just be happy with one eight-minute drive and can’t be happy just because we’re Alabama," Simpson said. "We have to earn this, and we’re going to earn it. We’re going to make sure that we go back to work. We’re going to practice our tails off, and we’re going to work our tails off to go get this thing and everybody right.”
This story will be updated.
Most Passing Yards in a Starting Debut
Quarterback Yards C-A-I TD Opponent, Result, Year
Bryce Young 344 27-38-0 4 vs. Miami W, 44-13 2021
Jalen Hurts 287 23-36-0 2 Western Kentucky W, 38-10 2016
Brodie Croyle 285 12-24-0 2 at Arkansas W, 30-12 2002
Andrew Zow 272 15-30-1 1 Ole Miss (OT) W, 20-17 1998
Ty Simpson 254 23-43-0 2 Florida State L, 31-17 2025
John Parker Wilson 253 16-29-0 1 Hawai’i W, 25-17 2006
Blake Sims 250 24-33-1 0 West Virginia W, 33-23 2014
Mac Jones 235 18-22-0 3 Arkansas W, 48-7 2019
Greg McElroy 230 15-30-1 1 vs. Virginia Tech W, 34-24 2009
Jeff Dunn 229 10-17-1 1 Tennessee W, 41-22 1987
Tua Tagovailoa 227 12-16-0 2 vs. Louisville W, 51-14 2018
Gary Hollingsworth 227 16-30-2 1 at Vanderbilt W, 20-14 1989
AJ McCarron 226 14-23-2 1 Kent State W, 48-7 2011
Brian Burgdorf 216 16-27-1 2 Southern Miss W, 40-0 1993
Jake Coker 213 15-21-0 1 Wisconsin W, 35-17 2015
Gary Rutledge 189 5-8-0 1 California W, 66-0 1973
John David Phillips 188 17-29-0 0 BYU W, 38-31 1998