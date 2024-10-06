Everything Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Said After Upsetting No. 1 Alabama
On a weekend of upsets, it was the game that stunned the college football world in Nashville of all places. Not only was Vanderbilt’s 40-35 victory over Alabama the Commodores’ first win against a No.1 team, but the program’s first over a top-five program.
Needless to say, head coach Clark Lea was a little emotional after fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts at FirstBank Stadium (and took into the heart of Nashville inc celebration).
Here’s everything he said during his lengthy postgame press conference Saturday night:
“Obviously this was a great night for a program, and, you know one that we've worked really hard to make happen. So I haven't been emotional to this very point of course right when I get in front of you guys I'm going to get emotional, but I think that the the emotions are a testament to the level of care, and the level of investment from so many people that are cheering for us, to start with our chancellor, who, you know again, I said this from the jump, but you know none of this would be possible without his belief in what we're doing and, God, his willingness to reimagine what this program can be, and open up resources and push.
Obviously to the best partner that I could ever ask for in [Athletic Director] Candice Lee. She's a great boss, a great friend, a great mentor, and few people know the level of fight like she understands the level of fight. Again, I wouldn't be here without her, from the interview till now, and her support, her belief, her willingness to set a path and open up a path for me to do the things I need to do to get this program headed where it needs to go. Again, I'm grateful and I think there's a lot of credit that needs to go to her.
So as far as the game went, you know, independent of the way I feel right now, we expected to win that game. It’s not shocking to me, you know, I was going to be emotional no matter what, cause it's a big win and to capture that stadium and as we're kneeling the ball out you know just a picture in my mind of what the dream is. That is the dream. That's why I came here. That's what I came here to do, and there are days where you feel like you're really close, and there are days where you feel like you're miles away. And to have that actualized for the moment, that was special and something I'll never forget.
Now, we expected it, and I'm proud of our team the way we battled. When you look at the game itself, we knew we needed to limit possessions, that's an explosive offense. It's a good Alabama team. I've got a ton of respect for Caleb [DeBoer]. I thought his guys battled too. I believe they had nine possessions. We said, you know, in the game part of our big three was a 10-possession game, so to get a nine-possession game means that we met that mark.
"That takes a team that's playing together. That's all three phases in interlocked and I’m proud of that. If you look at it whether we’ve held the ball for 42 minutes, that's how you win games like that against good teams. "
The second key was punch, counterpunch for us. We knew that they were going to get their plays, we needed to seek up at the right times. We needed the next unit, no matter what had happened before, the next unit to step on the field and to dictate the energy on the field, and we did that.
I thought the way we started the game defensively with the the turnover for a touchdown, I thought moments where we delivered stops and got the ball back, and obviously for our offense to counterpunch at the end and finish with possession like that was a lot of fun. I felt like we delivered that way, and the special teams, you know., there were a couple things that we want back from special teams -- that return at the start of the half -- I think even the kickoff, the squib kick there at the end, we want to puncture vertically on that one.
But on the whole, when you talk about the touchbacks on kickoffs, huge, the pin punt, they got them backed up set up a good complementary sequence that we needed, that's what a win looks like. It's a team win, that's what our program is. We have everything we need here to replicate that. We were a more disciplined team tonight. We cleaned up the penalties. I was proud of that. Hopefully there's a great lesson for us to pull forward from that. We need to celebrate this and enjoy it and savor for the moment, and then in 12 hours we need to turn the page and focus on Kentucky. That’s what we’ll do.
This isn't an arrival for our program. It's the beginning in some ways. I do feel like this is a breakthrough moment for us, but it only matters, it only matters in terms of the climb we’re on and the journey if we turn and get right back into our process. So again, obviously you know how much this means to me, I love our university, I love our city, I love our program. This is why I came back, it's meant to be emotional because, again, I've bled a lot into this and it's just feels great to be able to celebrate with the team that I love and care about, and I look forward to doing that more in the future.
With that I'm happy to open it up for questions.
Q: How happy are you for the players who have stuck with it, especially after all the losses over the years:
I'm really happy for them. I think, again, you know we don't, we focus on our belief and, we understand that anytime as a competitor … any more, I think, you know the world is set up right now where you can you can avoid discomfort pretty easily, and I don't take it for granted that I've got a team of warriors that keep their jaw set in adversity. I mean, there's so many lessons to pull from this build, and I said it after Virginia Tech and I said it tonight to the team, the guys that have been here, this is their fourth year with me, there is there's nothing I could say to thank them for their level of belief and investment.
This is my job, it's my passion, but I'm also kind of hardwired and this, you know, I love challenges and I love coming to work and I love the task of having to find a way through. I think for young people to share that passion and love for the challenge, it's inspirational, it’s remarkable. And so yes, I'm happy for them, I'm happy for all of them, the guys that we added to this program, I can't thank them enough for, again, their alignment with our environment, our culture, and with what Vanderbilt football is about. And I know they’re hungry for more too, so we’re going to go back to work.
This transcript is the fist seven minutes of his 20-minute postgame press conference. More will be soon added ...