What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama's Stunning Loss to Vanderbilt

Hunter De Siver

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt shocked the world on Saturday evening with a 40-35 upset victory over No. 1 Alabama.

Throughout the week, the Crimson Tide's practice facility was littered with mouse traps, implying that the game against the Commodores would not be as easy as the rest of the college football community expected.

After Saturday's result, it is clear that this was indeed a trap game as Vanderbilt has achieved its greatest win in program history, as this was one of the biggest upsets in sports overall in quite some time.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke after the game. Follow along for live updates right here.

-"Certainly frustrated" about third down defense
-Considered going for onside kick after Ryan Williams' touchdown to make it 40-35
-"Communication" was the issue when cornerback Zabien Brown and Ryan Williams were both on the field during a punt and it got flagged (both wear No. 2)
-Malachi Moore's visible on-field frustration towards the end of the game has "been critical since day one" by showing how much he cares
-What he said to quarterback Jalen Milroe after Alabama's last touchdown: "we go through two minute drill every week, and just keep in mind of all the scenarios. And it was something I know he was asking a lot about this week with you when he and I were meeting, I just reminded him that most two minute drills, you know, it isn't about the clock, it's about running out of balance"

