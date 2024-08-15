Five Alabama Football Standouts Land on ESPN's Top 100 Players List
As we approach the two-week mark until Alabama kicks off its highly anticipated season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, hundreds of college football players have recently been recognized on various preseason watch lists for annual awards, including 14 Crimson Tide standouts.
On Thursday, several analysts at ESPN narrowed these notable athletes down even further by ranking the 100-best college football players before the season begins. Alabama landed five players on the prestigious list:
99. Defensive Back Malachi Moore
- Moore is ranked as the seventh-best safety.
- Preseason watch lists: Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Award, Lott Impact Trophy.
68. Center Parker Brailsford
- Brailsford is ranked as the ninth-best offensive lineman.
- Preseason watch lists: Outland Trophy, Rimington Award.
60. Linebacker Deontae Lawson
- Lawson is ranked as the sixth-best linebacker. This is his second time appearing on this list as he was No. 49 last season.
- Preseason watch lists: Butkus Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Lott Impact Trophy.
31. Offensive Guard Tyler Booker
- Booker is ranked as the fourth-best offensive lineman, behind Georgia's Tate Ratledge (No. 17), Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. (No. 9) and LSU's Will Campbell (No. 6).
- Preseason watch list: Outland Trophy.
22. Quarterback Jalen Milroe
- Milroe is ranked as the third-best quarterback, behind Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (No. 16) and Georgia's Carson Beck (No. 7). Like Lawson, Milroe also appeared on this list last season as he was placed at No. 18.
- Preseason watch lists: Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Walter Camp Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Shortly after legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired on Jan. 10, many Crimson Tide players and incoming freshmen decommitted and transferred. Two of those players made the top-100 as Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond landed at No. 86 while Ohio State safety Caleb Downs rose all the way up to No. 11.
The rankings concluded with each analyst's pick for a newcomer who could be on this top-100 ranking by the end of the season. Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams, who was the first-ever back-to-back "Mr. Football" in the state of Alabama, was one of a small handful of freshmen listed in this category. Former Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) standout and current freshman Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman was named in this group as well.